Mr. Pibb Is Back – Here's What's New About This Relaunched Old-School Soda

For our younger audience, the name "Mr. Pibb" probably doesn't ring a bell, but in the '80s and '90s, this soda was the bomb. You can think of it as a stronger, spicier version of Dr. Pepper — take a sip and the first thing to hit your tongue is a prominent sweet cherry flavor laced with spicy notes of cinnamon, then comes a delicious aftertaste of caramel. If that sounds awesome to you, we've got good news: Coca-Cola is officially relaunching this old-school soda with a reformulated recipe and a new, fly look.

First things first, let's take a look at what's actually changing. According to Coca-Cola, this reformulation is built on top of Pibb Xtra (a spicier, more cherry-forward version of the original Mr. Pibb, which is no longer in production). They're juicing it up with 30% more caffeine — jumping from 40 milligrams to around 52 milligrams per 12 fluid-ounce can for extra buzz. That'll put it alongside Mountain Dew on our ranked list of caffeinated sodas. The new Mr. Pibb is launching alongside Mr. Pibb Zero Sugar, which swaps high-fructose corn syrup for acesulfame potassium while keeping the same bold flavor. And yes, both are getting a fresh design that looks a lot less... late '90s than the old Mr. Pibbs.

There's one potential sticking point, though: many Pibb fans felt the Xtra never quite matched the original's appeal, which is why it's had lukewarm sales since its 2001 introduction. We'll just have to wait and see if Coca-Cola's bet on added caffeine and updated branding pays off.