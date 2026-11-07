French Fries Get 3X Crispier When You Use This Type Of Potato
There are a lot of tricks to try in the pursuit of french fry perfection. First, there's the shape: Handcut, shoestring, steak, waffle, and curly will each give you a different fry experience. Then, there's the oil. Peanut? Canola? Duck fat? Your cooking medium can change the flavor as well as the texture. But have you ever considered making a change to your potato itself? Edmund McCormick, founder and CEO of food science company Cape Crystal Brands, recently spoke to our sister site The Takeout about a trick that he says gets fries even crispier, and all you need is an old potato.
Potatoes lose moisture as they age, which results in more concentrated starch within the potato. More starch is a good thing when it comes to french fries — it's the reason we reach for high-starch russets instead of low-starch Yukon golds for frying. According to McCormick, choosing a mature spud means you'll have a higher starch concentration without having to add extra potato starch to your prep.
Just don't let that potato sit on the counter for too long. "You want a potato that's slightly dehydrated, not shriveled. Firm, maybe a little dull looking," McCormick said. "Once it's heavily sprouted, soft, or smells off, you're past the useful window." And he's not joking: Potatoes that have sprouted more than half an inch have compounds in the skin that can be toxic when consumed in large quantities. Compost or plant those potatoes, and grab a less-aged spud for those super crispy fries.
A few more tips for making crispy fries
Beyond allowing your potatoes to age, there are other techniques you can add to your french fry tool kit for optimal crunch. First is storage and prep. McCormick emphasizes that potatoes should be stored in a dark, cool, dry place — definitely not the fridge. "Refrigeration changes sugar levels, which can lead to excessive browning and off flavors when fried," he explains. When it is time to fry, peel the tough skin, rinse your potatoes to remove surface starch, and dry thoroughly before frying. Adds McCormick, "Even with good potatoes, sloppy prep ruins crispness."
If you're making fries using an air fryer, you can give your fries an extra dose of crispiness by tossing your cut potatoes in potato starch along with your oil and seasonings. The extra starch on the exterior of the fries seals the potato slices, giving you a moist and tender interior alongside a crackling crust.
For those braving the deep fryer, give yourself a little extra time and cook your fries not once, not twice, but three times for the crispiest fries. After a bath in boiling water to get the potatoes tender, they should hit the fryer twice — once at a lower temperature to form a crust, and again at a higher temperature for an optimal golden-brown and shattering exterior.
Static Media owns and operates Tasting Table and The Takeout.