French Fries Get 3X Crispier When You Use This Type Of Potato

There are a lot of tricks to try in the pursuit of french fry perfection. First, there's the shape: Handcut, shoestring, steak, waffle, and curly will each give you a different fry experience. Then, there's the oil. Peanut? Canola? Duck fat? Your cooking medium can change the flavor as well as the texture. But have you ever considered making a change to your potato itself? Edmund McCormick, founder and CEO of food science company Cape Crystal Brands, recently spoke to our sister site The Takeout about a trick that he says gets fries even crispier, and all you need is an old potato.

Potatoes lose moisture as they age, which results in more concentrated starch within the potato. More starch is a good thing when it comes to french fries — it's the reason we reach for high-starch russets instead of low-starch Yukon golds for frying. According to McCormick, choosing a mature spud means you'll have a higher starch concentration without having to add extra potato starch to your prep.

Just don't let that potato sit on the counter for too long. "You want a potato that's slightly dehydrated, not shriveled. Firm, maybe a little dull looking," McCormick said. "Once it's heavily sprouted, soft, or smells off, you're past the useful window." And he's not joking: Potatoes that have sprouted more than half an inch have compounds in the skin that can be toxic when consumed in large quantities. Compost or plant those potatoes, and grab a less-aged spud for those super crispy fries.