Give Homemade French Fries Extra Crispiness By Tossing Them In One Ingredient Before Air Frying

You can cook a variety of foods in the air fryer. However, when it comes to making French fries, the cooked spuds can turn out lacking in texture compared to the crispy lightness they'd get from deep-frying. Despite its name, an air fryer works more like a convection oven, circulating heat to cook your food evenly and consistently. Still, you can use the appliance to make fries with a nice exterior crunch and soft, tender inside. All you need to do is toss them in potato starch.

Often, simply cooking potato wedges in an air fryer at high heat leaves them tender on the outside. Coating cut potato strips or wedges with starch first creates a sealing effect, which promotes browning and locks in the moisture that can escape during frying. To enhance your favorite air fryer French fries recipe with a crisp coating, add 1 tablespoon of potato starch to the cut potatoes, oil, and seasonings before transferring them to the air fryer.

Alternatively, you can make a slurry of water and potato starch, which adheres nicely and coats the potatoes evenly. However, if you don't have potato starch on hand, corn starch is an alternative that can be used to achieve the same crispy results, whether added directly to the cut fries or in the form of a slurry.