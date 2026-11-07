The Key Disadvantage Of Using Pyrex Containers

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In discussions about the best storage container brands, you will always find a lot of love for Pyrex. These beloved containers are great for folks who want to use glass storage instead of plastic and rank highly in the "buy it for life" category. Those who properly care for their Pyrex containers will only extend that life further. But next to the long list of pros for using Pyrex is one glaring con: the plastic lids that come standard on most containers.

From complaints about their durability to concerns about how costly they can be to replace, plastic lids are a frequent point of contention even among fans of the Pyrex brand. The lids of Pyrex containers turn what is otherwise considered a more upscale, premium product into one that can cause issues one would be more willing to accept from cheaper options.

Customers say they are prone to cracking, quickly lose their seal, and because they aren't universal, can be a headache to replace as you need to figure out the exact size and style of lid needed. "We have a few big Pyrex sets we use for meal prep and after only a year or so every single lid has cracked," said a Redditor in a thread. "Most of my lids have the same splits on them," one user replied. "Those Pyrex lids are garbage," opined another.