Baked Chicken Gets 10X The Flavor With This Simple Spinach-And-Artichoke-Style Twist
For a hands-off weeknight meal, baked chicken breasts are easy, filling, and reliable, but they can wind up pretty bland without a zippy sauce or topping. Luckily, you don't have to put a ton of time and energy into a partner for your poultry — just turn to a crowd-pleasing dip for inspiration. Spinach-artichoke baked chicken is a rich, flavorful mashup dish that will keep you warm and satisfied all winter long.
You may have heard of upgrading spinach and artichoke dip with chicken, but using chicken breasts as the base makes for an even more satisfying entree. With a creamy, cheesy dairy base that's loaded with hearty veggies and savory seasonings, the dip has everything you need to kick up the flavor and texture of basic baked chicken. The rich condiment also ensures the meat won't dry out, while the greens and artichokes add extra nutritional value and make this recipe a more complete meal, as both protein and veggies are included.
To throw together this delicious baked chicken recipe, you can use homemade spinach and artichoke dip or a store-bought tub. If you go the pre-made route, taste the dip and see how salty it is so you don't wind up oversalting your dish. To assemble, just arrange some boneless, skinless chicken breasts in a baking pan, coat with a generous blanket of dip, and sprinkle some extra shredded cheese over top. Bake until the chicken cooks through and the dip turns bubbly and browned, at which point, your comforting dinner can be served.
How to customize and serve spinach-artichoke baked chicken
Spinach-artichoke baked chicken is already plenty flavorful, but you can make it your own with some simple tweaks. For starters, you can scatter on some breadcrumbs before baking, which adds a nice crunchy contrast to the creamy dip and tender chicken. Using different types of cheese in the dip or grated over top can also change the dish's character. Cream cheese, mozzarella, and parmesan are typically included in spinach and artichoke dip, but some nutty Gruyère or fontina, sharp cheddar or Asiago, or even a creamy blue cheese can amp up the flavor.
To make the vegetable part of this recipe more prominent, add heartier greens like kale or chard alongside the spinach, or toss in other veggies that would work with the decadent and savory flavor profile, like sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, or Brussels sprouts. To make the dish spicy, try mixing some chopped jalapeños into the dip and top the chicken with red pepper flakes.
To serve alongside your baked chicken, buttered rice or pasta would provide a simple and hearty base to soak up the extra dip, or you can get a little fancier with some extra-crispy fingerling potatoes. Otherwise, a refreshing green salad would work well to cut through the chicken's richness. Toasted crusty bread would also be delicious for scooping up all that cheesy goodness. Speaking of bread, any leftover chicken would make for splendid spinach-artichoke sandwiches for lunch the next day.