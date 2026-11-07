Baked Chicken Gets 10X The Flavor With This Simple Spinach-And-Artichoke-Style Twist

For a hands-off weeknight meal, baked chicken breasts are easy, filling, and reliable, but they can wind up pretty bland without a zippy sauce or topping. Luckily, you don't have to put a ton of time and energy into a partner for your poultry — just turn to a crowd-pleasing dip for inspiration. Spinach-artichoke baked chicken is a rich, flavorful mashup dish that will keep you warm and satisfied all winter long.

You may have heard of upgrading spinach and artichoke dip with chicken, but using chicken breasts as the base makes for an even more satisfying entree. With a creamy, cheesy dairy base that's loaded with hearty veggies and savory seasonings, the dip has everything you need to kick up the flavor and texture of basic baked chicken. The rich condiment also ensures the meat won't dry out, while the greens and artichokes add extra nutritional value and make this recipe a more complete meal, as both protein and veggies are included.

To throw together this delicious baked chicken recipe, you can use homemade spinach and artichoke dip or a store-bought tub. If you go the pre-made route, taste the dip and see how salty it is so you don't wind up oversalting your dish. To assemble, just arrange some boneless, skinless chicken breasts in a baking pan, coat with a generous blanket of dip, and sprinkle some extra shredded cheese over top. Bake until the chicken cooks through and the dip turns bubbly and browned, at which point, your comforting dinner can be served.