Transform These Overlooked Little Debbie Cakes Into A Seasonal Snack That Looks Homemade

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Many of the most popular Little Debbie snacks have eye-catching appearances, from strikingly striped Zebra Cakes to chunky Star Crunches and rainbow-sprinkled Cosmic Brownies. However, one of the brand's most underrated, simple snack cakes also deserves a spot in your pantry. Little Debbie Fancy Cakes are a versatile treat that you can decorate in endless ways to suit any occasions.

Contrary to their name, Fancy Cakes are quite plain-looking, featuring little squares of white cake layered with a white creme filling and iced coating. With their blank-canvas look, you can easily turn them into stunning seasonal desserts that look homemade. Starting off with fall, autumn-themed sprinkles and decorations like Great Value Harvest Decorating Pieces add instant flair to Fancy Cakes. To kick up both the flavor and visual appeal, drizzle salted caramel or dollop store-bought pumpkin butter on top of the cakes, then sprinkle on shelled pumpkin seeds, butterscotch chips, or chopped nuts.

If you like candy corn, a few pieces would make an adorable Fancy Cake topping, especially for Thanksgiving. Or, top the cakes with leaf-shaped chocolates or Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins. Fall-themed stencils make for ultra-easy, yet stunning, Fancy Cakes — just place the stencil over each cake, sift cocoa powder or cinnamon over top, and lift to reveal the design. Lastly, if you've got piping skills, add frosted designs on top of your Fancy Cakes in colors like red, orange, yellow, and brown. Try using a basket weave tip, a type of piping tip that can create a cozy quilted or woven design.