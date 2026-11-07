13 Tacos From Del Taco, Ranked

I enjoy a good Del Taco meal. I'm often compelled to buy a couple of affordable, small burritos or take advantage of whatever paper deal I get in my mailbox; it depends on my mood. I've eaten a rainbow of the most popular Del Taco items, from the pink hue of a strawberry shake to the green guac, red tomatoes, and a blend of other colors in the carne asada steak fries. Not only that, but I've taste tested a selection of Del Taco burritos, so it's only natural that my curiosity shifts to its taco menu. I've tried several of them on random occasions over time, but not all at once.

So, I ventured to the Mexican fast food chain to order every taco available at my San Diego-area location; you might see some differences based on your location. That way I could compare them at the same time to understand the nuances of the textures and how the flavors come together. From flatbread and crunchy taco shell bases to beef patties and fish as the protein base, there's an array of options in this part of the (admittedly enormous) menu. I tasted a bunch and ranked them based on how the flavors, texture, and proportions come together. Mostly this comes down to your personal taste, as things like crispy chicken versus carne asada offer totally different experiences. Alright, let's taco it.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.