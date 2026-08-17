5 Ordering Tips For The Best Del Taco Tacos
Whether late-night cravings strike or you're hoping for a quick, delicious meal at any time of day, fast-food taco joints have you covered. One of our favorites is Del Taco, a popular chain that serves all sorts of yummy creations, from tacos and burritos to crinkle-cut fries and juicy burgers. If you're a taco lover, you know the iconic Del Taco with beef, shredded cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a hard shell hits every time. But what if we told you that with a few quick tips, you can take your taco order to the next level?
Swapping the cheddar cheese for spicy Jack cheese, adding flavorful sauces, asking for more protein, or getting "Guac'd up" are just a few simple tricks to try at Del Taco for an amped-up meal. Most of the following five tips work for both hard- and soft-shell eaters and can even be used on the restaurant's burrito and quesadilla selections. The best part? These simple tips are easily found on the menu and don't cost much extra — meaning your taste buds, and your wallet, will thank you.
Ready for a delicious Del Taco experience? Try out one (or all) of these tips for getting the best possible tacos. Next time you're at the drive-thru, forget the competition (we're looking at you, Taco Bell) and indulge in a Mexican-inspired, fast-food experience you won't soon forget.
Try going bold
There are about 18 different taco options to choose from on Del Taco's menu. Each has its own unique flavor profile, sauce pairing, and seasoned protein. But there's one simple trick you can opt for on every single one that takes it to a new, unique level. When you're ordering your taco, opt to "Go Bold," which means the taco will be stuffed with crinkle-cut fries and secret sauce.
For just about $1.99 extra, this customization will add a salty crunch to your tacos and a subtle creaminess from the sauce, which is a buttermilk-based condiment similar to ranch. When you order in-person or at the drive-thru, staff may ask you if you want to "Go Bold." But if they don't, make sure you say it to try it out. When you order online or on the app, it'll be an option under the "Flavor Ups" section.
Switch up the sauces
One of the easiest ways to customize your taco order at Del Taco is by requesting sauces. While some menu items already come with a sauce — the Chipotle Crispy Chicken Taco, for instance, comes with chipotle sauce — others are plain so you can add whatever your heart desires. Of course, there are hot sauce packets, which range from Original Mild to Del Scorcho Medium and Del Inferno Hot. But there are other sauce add-ons you can try, including green or red sauce, ranch sauce, or even queso to bring out each taco's flavor.
And you don't have to stick with just one sauce. Customers swear by combining sauces for a rich, bold, and spicy taste. "Green and inferno babyyy," one Redditor wrote. Another Redditor commented, "Love the secret sauce, scorcho, and green sauce. Red is underrated and del-icious!" We tend to agree: Mixing a deep, savory green or red sauce with a light, refreshing secret or ranch sauce creates a great balance.
Add spicy jack cheese
Several popular items from Del Tacos come with shredded cheddar cheese. According to the chain's website, this cheddar cheese is freshly grated in-house, and for about $0.70 extra, you can pile on more to your standard order. But if you're a fan of spice, why not kick things up a notch with the restaurant's spicy Jack cheese, instead? This shredded cheese is made with pasteurized milk, cheese cultures, salt, and jalapeño peppers, among other ingredients, and it has a perfectly spicy and creamy flavor.
While this irresistible cheese is found on the special "Jack'd Up Menu," which features a Spicy Jack Cheese Quesadilla and Jack'd Up Beans, Rice & Cheese Burrito, you can easily order it as an add-on for other menu items, including tacos and burritos. If you're a serious cheese fanatic, you can even keep the standard cheddar and add the spicy Jack on top — double the cheese, double the goodness.
Go guac'd up
There's nothing quite like tucking into a bowl of bright and fresh guacamole at a Mexican restaurant. Whether you like dipping tortilla chips or dolloping it on your burrito between each bite, it's the perfect sidekick for the savory, bold flavors of most Mexican dishes. Fortunately, you don't have to outsource store-bought guacamole brands for your Del Taco order. The chain actually makes pretty decent guac onsite.
According to Del Taco's website, the restaurant's guacamole is made with a blend of whole smashed avocados, housemade pico del gallo, freshly squeezed lime juice, and special seasoning. Most taco orders don't automatically come with the spread, but you can "Go Guac'd Up" for $1.99 extra, meaning you'll get a dollop of it on your taco. Select the "Flavor Up" when you're ordering online, or ask for it when ordering at the drive-thru. Think you'll need more? You can always order a side of chips and guac, too.
Order extra protein — no matter the kind
Feeling ravenous? Try ordering extra protein on your tacos. Whether you prefer Del Taco's chicken, beef, or carnitas, you can get more as a customization to your order. For example, if you get the Grilled Chicken Taco, opt for extra grilled chicken for $1.40. If you get The Del Taco, request extra seasoned beef for $1.39. Even the "Big Fat Tacos," which come in a soft flatbread, can have more protein. For $2 more, you can get extra carnitas in the New Carnitas Big Fat Taco.
You can also get more protein by adding bacon. This add-on is available for any taco order for $1.09, and it makes for a heartier meal. But if more meat doesn't interest you, add beans instead for $1. Del Taco serves slow-cooked and partially mashed pinto beans that provide a smooth, soft texture. You'll get a little more protein and feel satisfied for longer.