5 Ordering Tips For The Best Del Taco Tacos

Whether late-night cravings strike or you're hoping for a quick, delicious meal at any time of day, fast-food taco joints have you covered. One of our favorites is Del Taco, a popular chain that serves all sorts of yummy creations, from tacos and burritos to crinkle-cut fries and juicy burgers. If you're a taco lover, you know the iconic Del Taco with beef, shredded cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a hard shell hits every time. But what if we told you that with a few quick tips, you can take your taco order to the next level?

Swapping the cheddar cheese for spicy Jack cheese, adding flavorful sauces, asking for more protein, or getting "Guac'd up" are just a few simple tricks to try at Del Taco for an amped-up meal. Most of the following five tips work for both hard- and soft-shell eaters and can even be used on the restaurant's burrito and quesadilla selections. The best part? These simple tips are easily found on the menu and don't cost much extra — meaning your taste buds, and your wallet, will thank you.

Ready for a delicious Del Taco experience? Try out one (or all) of these tips for getting the best possible tacos. Next time you're at the drive-thru, forget the competition (we're looking at you, Taco Bell) and indulge in a Mexican-inspired, fast-food experience you won't soon forget.