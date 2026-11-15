This One-Ingredient Upgrade For Heavenly Canned Clam Chowder Adds Smoky Flavors

The flavors of your canned clam chowder don't need to be limited to what exists in the can. You can take it to the next level with all sorts of additional ingredients, and what better place to start than with this classic dish's trusty companion? A few bits of bacon, and it suddenly tastes a lot less like something you just pulled out of a pantry and more like a restaurant entrée.

Everybody knows bacon is the key ingredient for next-level flavors in clam chowder, and you can expect the same magic with its canned version. As you're cooking, the released drippings lace this creamy soup with flavor goodness right from within. That smoky, savory richness is the perfect way to accentuate an otherwise monotonously rich taste profile, adding an edge of complexity that perfectly complements the natural sweetness of clam. And needless to say, the tiny, crispy pieces are an utter delight to bite into as you're slurping on the luscious chowder.

When you're incorporating this twist into your canned clam chowder, cook the bacon strips first and then set them aside. From there, you can use the rendered fat to sweat aromatics for more flavor and, subsequently, reheat the chowder. Once the chowder is bubbling hot, sprinkle the cooked bacon over the surface, and you've just effortlessly elevated that same old can of clam chowder.