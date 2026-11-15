This One-Ingredient Upgrade For Heavenly Canned Clam Chowder Adds Smoky Flavors
The flavors of your canned clam chowder don't need to be limited to what exists in the can. You can take it to the next level with all sorts of additional ingredients, and what better place to start than with this classic dish's trusty companion? A few bits of bacon, and it suddenly tastes a lot less like something you just pulled out of a pantry and more like a restaurant entrée.
Everybody knows bacon is the key ingredient for next-level flavors in clam chowder, and you can expect the same magic with its canned version. As you're cooking, the released drippings lace this creamy soup with flavor goodness right from within. That smoky, savory richness is the perfect way to accentuate an otherwise monotonously rich taste profile, adding an edge of complexity that perfectly complements the natural sweetness of clam. And needless to say, the tiny, crispy pieces are an utter delight to bite into as you're slurping on the luscious chowder.
When you're incorporating this twist into your canned clam chowder, cook the bacon strips first and then set them aside. From there, you can use the rendered fat to sweat aromatics for more flavor and, subsequently, reheat the chowder. Once the chowder is bubbling hot, sprinkle the cooked bacon over the surface, and you've just effortlessly elevated that same old can of clam chowder.
Canned clam chowder has never been this good
The list of ingredients to elevate your canned clam chowder stretches on and on, so feel free to bring some of them to the bowl alongside the bacon. With bacon in the mix, you're already halfway to a delectable New England clam chowder. Just throw in a few cubes of potatoes, onions, and celery, then complete the dish with a sprinkle of oyster crackers. To add a little heat to the dish, consider tossing the crackers in intense spices, such as Old Bay seasoning or red pepper flakes. If desired, you can also throw in small pinches of fresh herbs to offer a subtle fragrance.
Furthermore, bacon is also a stellar addition to traditional Manhattan clam chowder, one of the three most popular types of clam chowder. It features a smooth, thin, tomato-based broth that leans more toward acidity and vibrancy. If you happen to have a few of its canned versions lying around, add bacon for an even better eating experience. Got canned clams or other types of canned seafood? Throw them in as well, and you've just made a restaurant-worthy dish purely from pantry staples.
The bacon itself can also do with a few enhancements should you want to experiment some more. Candied bacon is ideal for those who want even more of that smoky richness, matched by an intricate sweet depth. If you don't mind foregoing the tiny crisps, bacon jam will be another fantastic and unexpected upgrade for your canned clam chowder.