The Key Ingredients For Next-Level Flavors In Clam Chowder

Per Josh Capon's suggestion, you'll want to start by rendering bacon. All this means is that you'll be cooking your strips until the opaque fat liquifies and becomes delicious bacon grease. Then you can remove your meat from the pan and drain it on a paper towel, leaving you with just the crispy parts, which you can chop up into spoonable bits. But there's no need to drain all that leftover grease just yet. Instead, use it as a fat (or combine it with butter) to cook your diced onions and celery. If you want to add even more flavor to your chowder, this can be a great time to toss in some garlic, Worcestershire sauce, onion powder, parsley, oregano, paprika, or pepper and let all the flavors mesh together.

If you want even more umami flavor for your clam chowder, plop a couple of tablespoons of miso paste or add a dash of fish sauce in the pot when you pour in your chicken broth. Or for a slightly botanical taste, pour a splash (or even up to a full cup) of vermouth into your chowder and let the booze simmer out; this ingredient could also change your clam chowder in a positive way. And to amp up the slight sweetness provided by the chopped onion, incorporate a cup of corn into your dish for a summery twist.