The Difference Between McDonald's And Culver's Fish

Fish sandwiches often feel like an afterthought at most fast food places, but at McDonald's and Culver's they stand out. The Filet-O-Fish is probably the single most iconic fish sandwich in fast food, becoming McDonald's first non-burger sandwich in 1965. And Culver's emphasizes the quality of its fish and its midwestern connection to the popular fish fry tradition. But the two are interesting comparisons in another way, as each one uses a different fish — pollock at McDonald's and cod at Culver's

In 2013, McDonald's switched to pollock in an attempt at more ethical sourcing. Now it touts the sandwich as being made with 100% sustainably-sourced fish. The wild-caught pollock comes from Alaska, which has the largest sustainable fishery independently verified by the Marine Stewardship Council. Culver's cod is North Atlantic cod sourced from the Barents Sea, above the Arctic Circle. The Barents Sea cod fishery is also considered well-managed and sustainable. It should be noted that Culver's also has a seasonal walleye sandwich, but we're focusing on the sandwich available year-round.

Both are considered mild white fish, and pollock is actually a part of the cod family. If there is any noticeable difference, its that cod is considered a little sweeter. Instead the contrast is more in texture. Both are flaky, but cod tends to have larger, meatier flakes, while pollock is softer and more delicate.