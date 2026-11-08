One Easy Fruit Addition Adds Flavorful Depth To Apple Crumble

Apple crumble is one of those dishes that doesn't need to be messed with. If you have ripe fruit, flavorful butter, and a heaping amount of brown sugar, you should be well on your way to making a warming, fall favorite dessert. But there is one addition you can make that will add an entirely new level of flavor without messing with the base too much: Persimmons.

A tree fruit native to Asia, persimmons are known for their bright, glossy exteriors and sweet, creamy pulp. But their texture is what makes them unique. When ripe, a persimmon has a soft interior with a flavor somewhere between honey and apricot.

These notes can really compliment stewed apples, especially if the apples are particularly tart. The delicate, sweet flavor and soft flesh also pairs so well with the crunchy topping of a crumble made with nuts or oats. It's perfect for anyone looking to change up their usual fall baking routine — you just need to make sure the persimmons are ripe enough to eat.