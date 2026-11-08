One Easy Fruit Addition Adds Flavorful Depth To Apple Crumble
Apple crumble is one of those dishes that doesn't need to be messed with. If you have ripe fruit, flavorful butter, and a heaping amount of brown sugar, you should be well on your way to making a warming, fall favorite dessert. But there is one addition you can make that will add an entirely new level of flavor without messing with the base too much: Persimmons.
A tree fruit native to Asia, persimmons are known for their bright, glossy exteriors and sweet, creamy pulp. But their texture is what makes them unique. When ripe, a persimmon has a soft interior with a flavor somewhere between honey and apricot.
These notes can really compliment stewed apples, especially if the apples are particularly tart. The delicate, sweet flavor and soft flesh also pairs so well with the crunchy topping of a crumble made with nuts or oats. It's perfect for anyone looking to change up their usual fall baking routine — you just need to make sure the persimmons are ripe enough to eat.
Picking the right persimmons
There are two main varieties of persimmons available in North America: Hachiya and Fuyu. The latter are a little easier to work with as they are firmer, whereas Hachiyas need to be very soft to be edible. This is because Hachiya persimmons have a lot of tannins that break down as they ripen. If they're eaten too early, the fruit will taste bitter and chalky. However, once ripe, they are creamier and intensely rich, which makes for a great crumble. Here's more on how to choose the perfect persimmons from the grocery store to help differentiate between them.
To add either type of persimmon to a classic apple crumble, just chop a few up and stew with the apples. No other additions are needed, but nutmeg, cardamom, and cinnamon can provide depth. If using Hachiya persimmons, choose firmer apples to balance their soft texture. With Fuyu, you can expect a more solid texture in your crumble. Granny Smith apples work well with either variety.
Both are delicious, so use whichever you prefer and serve with ice cream, custard, or whipped cream. Rum or salted caramel sauce would also compliment the persimmon and apple flavors well. If you end up becoming a fan of the crumble, the trick works great in a pie too. Here is more on cooking with persimmons if you have leftovers and a quick guide to the fruit if you still have any questions.