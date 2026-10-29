Sir Patrick Stewart's Favorite Comfort Food Was A Simple British Classic He Ate 'Thousands Of Times'

Patrick Stewart claimed that beans on toast was all he could cook. For someone who reportedly did not cook (though he did bake), this isn't too surprising since there isn't much to it. The dish is classically made with canned beans, not homemade, which oftentimes means using Heinz canned beans. The toast should be a simple country white loaf, which is buttered and topped with a layer of beans, without going too heavy on them.

Beyond beans on toast, Stewart's taste in food was still decidedly traditional. In a 2014 interview with Bon Appétit, he also revealed his love of Marmite, another British staple. Stewart described his taste in food as "savory and intense." He added, "I'm English, and all Englishmen are addicted to Marmite," noting this his American wife, Sunny Ozell, couldn't stand it. In fact, Stewart's food habits were so British that one fact about him seems almost impossible: He had never had a slice of pizza until he was 72.

Stewart later told New York Magazine that he had eaten pizza before, but always with a fork and knife rather than by the slice. "There was a school of thought that I had eaten my first pizza," he added, "but, of course, how could that possibly be true?" Despite that, the actor claimed that, growing up in England, he didn't see a pizza until his 20s, not knowing what it was when he first heard it referenced in Dean Martin's "That's Amore." This just goes to show what a long and full life Stewart was able to live, and fans know that his work will stay with us for much longer.