We Can Thank Heinz For The Rise Of Canned Baked Beans

When people think of Heinz, they usually think of ketchup. While ketchup is definitely part of the Heinz legacy, what most people do not know is that Heinz is also the company behind the start of mass-producing canned baked beans. Canning food and baked beans are not exactly new-fangled concepts, but mass production of canned baked beans is all thanks to one Heinz factory in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Canning food dates back to the 1810s when Peter Durand invented a way to seal food in tin cans, which went into commercial use in 1812. Meanwhile, baked beans are rumored to originate from indigenous cuisine; while the origins have yet to be pinned down, it is confirmed that baked beans were popular among American settlers. The two were not commercially combined until brothers Henry and John Heinz decided to add baked beans to their factory's assembly lines in 1895.

The beans, much like the company's ketchup, were a hit, and the rest is now history. The product was officially labeled Heinz Baked Beans in 1901. Production spread to the other Heinz factories and even to other countries, with the product particularly gaining popularity in the United Kingdom. Today, the legacy of Heinz continues on, with home cooks finding more and more creative methods to use canned baked beans in all kinds of dishes.