6 Stove Top Stuffing Mix Flavors, Ranked

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When you're putting together an entire Thanksgiving meal, sometimes you have to take some shortcuts. While you might choose to make your mashed potatoes from scratch, you may not want to do the same for the stuffing. This is where packaged stuffing mixes can come in handy. Generally speaking, they're wildly easy to make, and they're usually already seasoned, so you really just have to mix them up and serve. While there are plenty of stuffing mix brands out there to choose from, today I'm taking a closer look at Stove Top's Stuffing Mix lineup. There are several flavors to choose from, so you can pick which one works best for your Thanksgiving table.

I picked up all of the Stove Top stuffing flavors I could find at my local Star Market before preparing and tasting them. Now, I'm giving you the lowdown on which taste best and which you can probably leave behind. Honestly, they're all strikingly similar, but some do stand out for their bolder, more savory flavors — these are the highest-ranked of the bunch. On the other hand, stuffing mixes that tasted blander fell to the bottom. Hopefully, by reading through all of these reviews, you'll get a better sense of which flavor you'll want to serve this Thanksgiving (or whenever you get a craving for stuffing next). Just make sure to use this pantry ingredient to give your boxed stuffing a textural upgrade.

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