Give Boxed Stuffing A Textural Upgrade With An Ingredient In Your Pantry

Boxed stuffing is certainly a convenient shortcut to get you that much closer to a Thanksgiving feast. We even have a list of boxed mixes that we ranked, so you can choose the tastiest option. Still, there are plenty of ways to make packaged stuffing mix taste homemade. In fact, adding nuts is one textural upgrade that will take boxed stuffing to new and delicious heights — and you likely already have a container of them sitting in your pantry.

Stuffing tends to be soft, crumbly, and maybe even chewy, so nuts are the crunchy contrast your stuffing needs. They also bring an extra layer of savoriness to the mix that'll complement the earthiness of the vegetables, bread crumbs, and mixed dried herbs that come in most boxed stuffing. Of course, many popular types of nuts are suitable for stuffing. Hazelnuts, pecans, and walnuts are among the most popular, but almonds, cashews, pistachios, pine nuts, and even Brazil nuts would also taste delicious in a holiday meal.

To add nuts to stuffing, simply give half a cup to a cup of the raw nut of your choice a rough chop before stirring them into the stuffing mix, pouring in stock, and baking according to the box instructions. It's important to use raw nuts, as the extensive time in the oven is more than enough time to roast them, developing their crunch and flavor. If you use roasted nuts, you run the risk of burning them and incurring a bitter taste.