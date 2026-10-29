The McRib Exists Because Another McDonald's Menu Item Was Way Too Popular

It has long been rumored that McDonald's only brings back its elusive McRib when market prices for pork drop significantly. While this has never been confirmed by the company, we do know that the origins of the iconic sandwich are linked to supply and demand for meat — but not pork. Chicken was the driving force behind the McRib, as the popularity of McDonald's famous McNuggets led to the sandwich's release.

The McRib and chicken McNuggets were invented by the same man: René Arend, McDonald's first executive chef. The nuggets were developed and first sold in 1979, and joined the chain's national menu in 1983. The dish was outrageously popular as soon as it hit restaurants — even according to today's customers, McNuggets tasted the best in the '80s, which likely fueled their success. With so many McDonald's franchises vying to sell McNuggets, the chain wound up with a major chicken shortage.

To give those eager McDonald's franchisees a new menu item that did not use chicken, Arend proposed the pork-based McRib. Though the McRib's rack-shaped patty is formed by pressing ground pork into one piece, Arend was inspired by real-deal South Carolina barbecue-style pulled pork sandwiches. The McRib was definitely brought in as a direct response to the McNugget situation, but the Washington Post implies that Arend's sandwich was pre-existing. Either way, the McRib first went up for sale in 1981, though it sadly didn't find McNugget levels of success.