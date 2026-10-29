This New Costco Bakery Treat Gives Classic Chocolate Chip Cookies A Buttery Twist
Costco fans looking for a sweet treat ahead of the holiday season, take note! Though this new dessert is yet to grace the pages of the warehouse's website, shoppers have taken to social media to herald its arrival in stores. Combining the crave-worthy flavor of a chocolate chip cookie with the crumbly, buttery texture of classic shortbread, the new Kirkland Signature Shortbread with Belgian Milk Chocolate is poised to join the ranks of Costco's best new bakery items of 2026.
A video from Instagram user @costcofam4u called these "buttery shortbread cookies covered in Belgian milk chocolate." However, upon giving the product a closer look, the new Costco confections are more generously dotted with chunks of the sweet ingredient. Priced at $13.99 for a box of 15 sizable shortbread cookies, this is a valuable find. It could even pass for homemade if you set it out among a seasonal spread of sweets.
The fanfare for this new Costco bakery treat is palpable. One Instagram commenter enthused, "A 15 pack of shortbread is a very convincing reason to take the long way through Costco." A skeptical Redditor opined, "Nothing beats the massive box of Walkers. But I'm willing to test that theory."
Early reviews of Costco's new Kirkland Shortbread with Belgian Milk Chocolate
A customer on Reddit called the new Costco item "fantastic, chocolate chip giant shortbread cookies." They also added, "They're soft and dense." Another Redditor raved, "I don't know if it's possible for these to be bad." Still, not everyone is convinced.
Some criticize the choice of chocolate, noting that a dark chocolate chip would be more ideal than milk. Others point to the ingredients as being overly complex, especially considering traditional Scottish shortbread only requires three ingredients. Many shoppers are eagerly awaiting this Costco product at their warehouse, noting that new Costco items often take a long time to fully roll out.
If you've had the chance to pick up a box of these Belgian chocolate chip shortbread cookies, there are plenty of delightful possibilities for enjoying them. Briefly warming the cookies and serving them with a generous scoop of vanilla ice cream would make a perfectly decadent dessert. Dip them into coffee, tea, or a seasonal latte for a great after-dinner delight.