This New Costco Bakery Treat Gives Classic Chocolate Chip Cookies A Buttery Twist

Costco fans looking for a sweet treat ahead of the holiday season, take note! Though this new dessert is yet to grace the pages of the warehouse's website, shoppers have taken to social media to herald its arrival in stores. Combining the crave-worthy flavor of a chocolate chip cookie with the crumbly, buttery texture of classic shortbread, the new Kirkland Signature Shortbread with Belgian Milk Chocolate is poised to join the ranks of Costco's best new bakery items of 2026.

A video from Instagram user @costcofam4u called these "buttery shortbread cookies covered in Belgian milk chocolate." However, upon giving the product a closer look, the new Costco confections are more generously dotted with chunks of the sweet ingredient. Priced at $13.99 for a box of 15 sizable shortbread cookies, this is a valuable find. It could even pass for homemade if you set it out among a seasonal spread of sweets.

The fanfare for this new Costco bakery treat is palpable. One Instagram commenter enthused, "A 15 pack of shortbread is a very convincing reason to take the long way through Costco." A skeptical Redditor opined, "Nothing beats the massive box of Walkers. But I'm willing to test that theory."