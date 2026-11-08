One Of Dietz & Watson's Best Deli Meats Is An Italian Classic Perfect For Snacking Or Stacking On Sandwiches
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Packaged deli meats are a great choice for streamlining sandwiches, charcuterie boards, and other snacks. Among a number of different brands to choose from, Dietz & Watson is a popular staple for store-bought deli goods. In Tasting Table's rankings of Dietz & Watson deli meats, one of the best and most versatile options is the Hard Salami. It ranked second among 16 different options — and for good reason.
Per our taste tester's assessment, the Dietz & Watson Hard Salami has a crave-worthy flavor and ideal texture. They noted that the salami strikes a balance between savory and salty notes with just the right accent of pepper. Mentioning that the slices are on the thinner side, albeit slightly thicker in relation to similar salamis, they pointed out the benefits of these slices being rather wide, making them perfect for sandwiches and much more.
The writer also commented that the Dietz & Watson deli meat only missed out on first place because it's best when consumed in moderation and paired with other meats, rather than strictly by itself. Fan reviews for the sliced hard salami also praise its pleasing taste, texture, and usefulness.
What shoppers say about Dietz & Watson's hard salami
One reviewer on Amazon said of Dietz & Watson's Hard Salami, "Snack friendly, freshness was great, size was great and a decent value for money." Another Amazon review enthused, "Firm, just the right amount of fat, good strong flavor, nicely chewy." A shopper also mentioned the flavor being reminiscent of Eastern European styles of hard salami from their childhood.
While some Walmart reviews complain of a slimy texture or unpleasant taste, the general opinion among customers seems to laud this salami as a hit. Dietz & Watson also took the top spot in Tasting Table's rankings of packaged deli turkey brands, proving this cold cut purveyor knows its way around salami and beyond.
If you're curious about how to use Dietz & Watson Hard Salami, you don't have to stop at sandwiches and charcuterie. Consider using it as a topping for flatbread, pizzas, or even salads. If you want to make potato chips a more filling snack, crisp up slices of the salami to serve alongside them. However you choose to use this meaty treat, Dietz & Watson's Hard Salami is a satisfying choice.