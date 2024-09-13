Make Chips A More Filling Snack With The Help Of Crispy Salami

Snacktime is the best time to get your fix of sweet, salty, and everything in between. If you prefer handhelds or the even more diminutive finger foods, then chips are an excellent go-to whether you try to make your own potato chips at home or choose from any number of store-bought brands. There are a variety of chips on the market ranging from the healthiest chip brands to the less-than-healthy kind. Whatever you're in the mood for, there's an easy way to bulk up your snacking with a bit of extra protein. Make your own crispy salami chips and toss them with your favorite chips for an absolutely unforgettable bite –- or more!

Tossing crisped salami chips in with your favorite store-bought or even homemade chips works particularly well by turning a simple snack into something with -– quite literally –- a little more meat to it. In fact, you could use vegan salami for a meatless protein addition. When using crispy salami with potato chips, it takes a snackable twist on a traditional "meat and potatoes" type of dish. Further, it's super simple to create crispy salami chips to match the size of whatever chips you choose to use for consistency in shape with some variance in texture.