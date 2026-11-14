Costco Vs Aldi: Which Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner Is The Better Deal?
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Even the most skilled home chefs can feel overwhelmed about the idea of cooking an entire Thanksgiving dinner from scratch. While there are chain restaurants open for Thanksgiving, grocery stores like Costco and Aldi offer time- and money-saving deals that make it easier to dine at home. Costco members can buy a 12-dish meal kit online that will be shipped straight to their door, while Aldi shoppers can take advantage of a great deal on 12 key dishes needed to create a full Thanksgiving feast, but which is a better deal?
The turkey dinner set is a returning fall favorite at Costco and includes enough food to serve eight guests. It costs $200, which works out to $25 per person. The meal includes a five-pound, skin-on turkey breast that is pre-brined, seasoned, and ready to roast, as well as frozen and heat-and-serve sides, including mashed potatoes, gravy, mac and cheese, sweet corn, candied yams, cornbread stuffing, and green bean casserole. You'll also get 12 gourmet dinner rolls, a whole pumpkin pie, and a tray of apple cobbler.
Aldi's budget-friendly Thanksgiving meal deal gives you everything you need to make dinner for 10 people and at less than $39, or about $4 per person, it's by far the better deal between the two stores. Aldi's meal includes a 16-pound turkey; stuffing mix; vegetables like sweet potatoes, steamable frozen peas, and baby carrots; pumpkin pie mix and crust; dinner rolls; and cranberries. The deal runs through November 25 and shoppers can buy the ingredients in-store or add the entire list to an online cart for curbside pickup or delivery.
Pros and cons of Costco's Thanksgiving meal deal
Costco's Thanksgiving meal, which comes from the brand Fortune Gourmet, is the pricier option. It only serves eight guests, and both the total price and per-guest cost are higher than Aldi's grocery store Thanksgiving dinner offer. However, it offers the added convenience of not cooking a meal from scratch because everything arrives either frozen or in an easy heat-and-serve form.
The turkey breast is already prepared and just needs to be roasted. Plus, because it's a small, five-pound turkey breast, it's easier to fit in the oven alongside the other dishes that need to be heated. Fortune Gourmet states that all of the dishes are made from high-quality ingredients and taste homemade, so it's possible that you could pass this meal off as one you spent hours making from scratch.
Unlike getting Thanksgiving dinner from a restaurant, this meal will be delivered to your home two to three business days from the date you place your order. If you order early enough, you'll have the option of choosing a delivery date that's closer to Thanksgiving. Deliveries only occur Wednesdays through Fridays, so you'll have to plan carefully to make sure everything arrives prior to Thanksgiving. The fine print also includes a disclaimer that preferred delivery dates are subject to availability and only available while supplies last, which might not inspire much confidence for people expecting a full house on Thanksgiving.
Aldi's Thanksgiving feast is ultimately the better deal
Aldi's Thanksgiving meal is a much better price, even if the food won't necessarily be gourmet. However, you don't get nearly as much food as Costco's meal kit. You'll miss some key Thanksgiving favorites like mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, gravy, and green bean casserole. While it includes the ingredients needed to make pumpkin pie and whipped cream, it also doesn't contain a second dessert option like the Costco meal.
The biggest con for some shoppers is that you'll have to make everything yourself. So while you'll save money, you'll still spend hours actually preparing the dishes. That includes seasoning and brining your turkey, making sweet potato casserole from scratch, and baking a pie. On the plus side, you'll likely have leftover turkey to use for sandwiches or meals after Thanksgiving. You'll also be able to customize each dish to your taste, which can be helpful if guests have dietary restrictions or are picky eaters.
Ultimately, which Thanksgiving turkey dinner is the better depends on your goals and whether you want to save time or money. Costco's Thanksgiving turkey dinner is worth buying if it's within your budget and you want a gourmet meal but you don't have time to make it yourself. However, if you're on a tight budget and want the ability to customize dishes to your taste, Aldi's option is the best deal.