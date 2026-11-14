Costco Vs Aldi: Which Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner Is The Better Deal?

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Even the most skilled home chefs can feel overwhelmed about the idea of cooking an entire Thanksgiving dinner from scratch. While there are chain restaurants open for Thanksgiving, grocery stores like Costco and Aldi offer time- and money-saving deals that make it easier to dine at home. Costco members can buy a 12-dish meal kit online that will be shipped straight to their door, while Aldi shoppers can take advantage of a great deal on 12 key dishes needed to create a full Thanksgiving feast, but which is a better deal?

The turkey dinner set is a returning fall favorite at Costco and includes enough food to serve eight guests. It costs $200, which works out to $25 per person. The meal includes a five-pound, skin-on turkey breast that is pre-brined, seasoned, and ready to roast, as well as frozen and heat-and-serve sides, including mashed potatoes, gravy, mac and cheese, sweet corn, candied yams, cornbread stuffing, and green bean casserole. You'll also get 12 gourmet dinner rolls, a whole pumpkin pie, and a tray of apple cobbler.

Aldi's budget-friendly Thanksgiving meal deal gives you everything you need to make dinner for 10 people and at less than $39, or about $4 per person, it's by far the better deal between the two stores. Aldi's meal includes a 16-pound turkey; stuffing mix; vegetables like sweet potatoes, steamable frozen peas, and baby carrots; pumpkin pie mix and crust; dinner rolls; and cranberries. The deal runs through November 25 and shoppers can buy the ingredients in-store or add the entire list to an online cart for curbside pickup or delivery.