Is Costco's Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner (And Extras) Worth Buying?

We all love the idea of a huge, home-cooked Thanksgiving dinner, but the reality of the holiday makes premade meals like Costco's awfully appealing. Anyone who has hosted in the past knows that it's a lot of work, with stress not just from prepping a half-dozen or more recipes, but also from a crowded kitchen that forces you to time your Thanksgiving cooking perfectly. And all this is happening while your guests are enjoying each other's company without you. Quite a few stores, restaurants, and delivery services have recognized this, and premade, heat-at-home Thanksgiving meals have become more common, but they often come at a premium price. So how does the famously affordable Costco's Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner stack up to other meals and cooking at home?

Costco's gourmet Thanksgiving turkey dinner is meant to feed eight people, but comes in at a whopping 28 pounds of food, so you could probably feed 10 without much of an issue. Priced at $200, it's in the same range as other meals from places like Whole Foods and Honey Baked Ham, but it offers a wider variety of sides. The whole meal comes with turkey breast (no dark meat) and gravy, with mashed potatoes, stuffing, mac and cheese, corn, green bean casserole, cranberry relish, 12 dinner rolls, pumpkin pie, and a Thanksgiving apple cobbler. The main sides all come in three pound trays as well. That's a lot of food, at $20 to $25 per person depending on how far you stretch it.