McDonald's Fans Swear This Is The Best Fast Food Breakfast Sandwich — And It's Not The Egg McMuffin

Several Reddit commenters recommend ordering the McGriddle with a round McMuffin-style egg instead of the folded scrambled egg. Although, it's worth noting that not every McGriddle fan seems to enjoy this egg customization. In another Reddit post, one commenter chimed in, "I love mcgriddles but the egg in the mcmuffin is so consistently gross that I don't even get them for buy one get one free anymore [...] the yolk is always like hard-boiled." After all, if the McGriddle ain't broke, why fix it?

All in all, it's no mystery why customers seem to prefer the McGriddle to the Egg McMuffin. McDonald's McGriddle has the sweet-savory interplay game on lock, taking a full trip around the palate. The maple syrup and plush griddle cakes deliver a rounding counterbalance to the ultra-savory meat (as well as to the rich cheese and fluffy scrambled egg, if you go the Sausage, Egg & Cheese or Bacon, Egg & Cheese McGriddle route). It's a harmonious stack that can be as fully-loaded or stripped-down as you please.

However you choose to order it, customers seem to agree that the McGriddle belongs on your morning meal radar. Another Reddit post similarly declared, "McGriddles never disappoint me." For diehard fans, Tasting Table crafted a knockout McGriddle copycat recipe to recreate at home. Hitting the drive-thru? There are five upgrades worth ordering for an even better McDonald's McGriddle.