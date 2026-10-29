McDonald's Fans Swear This Is The Best Fast Food Breakfast Sandwich — And It's Not The Egg McMuffin
According to fans, one dazzling darling in McDonald's lineup of breakfast sandwiches is worth waking up early to get: the McGriddle. Judging by the trove of customer comments, it's one McDonald's biscuit breakfast sandwich that leaves the Egg McMuffin in the dust. In comparison to the Egg McMuffin, the McGriddle follows a more stripped-down assembly. In it, a sausage patty nests between two soft, warm, miniature pancakes. Also called Griddle Cakes, they're packed with an all-over dotting of maple syrup that bursts with each bite.
For a heartier breakfast, McDonald's also offers the fully-loaded Sausage, Egg & Cheese and Bacon, Egg & Cheese McGriddles. These McGriddle variations swap the cracked round egg used in the McMuffin for a fluffy, folded, scrambled-style egg. According to foodie fans online, the latter beats the former by a long shot. In a Reddit thread dedicated to the McGriddle, a commenter called it "the best fast food breakfast sandwich." Another said, "The McGriddle is really the only breakfast sandwich I truly enjoy eating."
The sweet-savory McGriddle is worth waking up early for, according to fans
Several Reddit commenters recommend ordering the McGriddle with a round McMuffin-style egg instead of the folded scrambled egg. Although, it's worth noting that not every McGriddle fan seems to enjoy this egg customization. In another Reddit post, one commenter chimed in, "I love mcgriddles but the egg in the mcmuffin is so consistently gross that I don't even get them for buy one get one free anymore [...] the yolk is always like hard-boiled." After all, if the McGriddle ain't broke, why fix it?
All in all, it's no mystery why customers seem to prefer the McGriddle to the Egg McMuffin. McDonald's McGriddle has the sweet-savory interplay game on lock, taking a full trip around the palate. The maple syrup and plush griddle cakes deliver a rounding counterbalance to the ultra-savory meat (as well as to the rich cheese and fluffy scrambled egg, if you go the Sausage, Egg & Cheese or Bacon, Egg & Cheese McGriddle route). It's a harmonious stack that can be as fully-loaded or stripped-down as you please.
However you choose to order it, customers seem to agree that the McGriddle belongs on your morning meal radar. Another Reddit post similarly declared, "McGriddles never disappoint me." For diehard fans, Tasting Table crafted a knockout McGriddle copycat recipe to recreate at home. Hitting the drive-thru? There are five upgrades worth ordering for an even better McDonald's McGriddle.