One Sibling Bourbon That Stands Toe-To-Toe With Pappy Van Winkle Is A Budget-Friendly Delight

If anyone tells you the Pappy Van Winkle range is to bourbon what Ferraris are to sports cars, tell them they're wrong. While you can buy a Ferrari if you have the money, a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle is both expensive and elusive. One other bourbon that has a similar soft and sweet character is the Weller Special Reserve, which comes from the same distillery, and is more easily available. The fact that it's a budget-friendly delight is an added bonus.

Weller Special Reserve comes highly recommended by expert Kenny Jarvis, who has tried and ranked every old Rip Van Winkle Whiskey. "There is a richness of flavor on the palate that you just don't find in bottom-shelf bourbons. The vanilla and toffee notes are particularly deep, joined by a creamy caramel," Jarvis wrote for Tasting Table. "A touch of cherry gives it additional depth, but the impressive aspect of this whiskey is not necessarily its range of notes, but just how lovely its flavors are."

While Jarvis does say that it's younger and less complex than the most mature bottles of Pappy Van Winkle, he adds that Weller Special Reserve has "much of the same qualities, just dialed down into a more budget-friendly version." While they're hard to find at retailers, you can get a bottle in the secondary market at around $50.