The Shrinking Fast Food Chain With A Surprisingly High-Quality Fish Sandwich

If you consider McDonald's iconic Filet-O-Fish to be the gold standard of fast food fish sandwiches, you might be surprised to learn that it has a rival. Surprisingly, Long John Silver's serves a high-quality fish sandwich that fans say is seriously underrated. The menu item's reputation is even more interesting when you consider that the beloved fried seafood chain has been slowly closing locations in the U.S. throughout 2026.

If you've been wondering what happened to Long John Silver's restaurants in your area, they may be gone for good. In the last three years, the company has shuttered over 100 restaurants. Don't let that deter you from trying the chain's fish sandwich for yourself, though. Made from flaky, battered and fried Alaskan Pollock, LJS's Fish Sandwich comes on a soft bun adorned with tartar sauce and pickles. The combination of the perfectly crispy exterior with the buttery, soft fish creates the perfect balance. The tangy pickles and creamy tartar sauce punch through the fried richness of the fish and balance any residual oil in the breading.

Since the fish patty is square, you don't need to worry that there will be an overwhelming bread-to-meat ratio. You'll get the perfect amount of every ingredient in each bite. Unlike McDonald's version, Long John Silver's fish sandwich does not include American cheese, but this omission doesn't seem to bother fans.