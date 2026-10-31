Turn Collard Greens Into A Warming Southern-Style Appetizer With This Smoked Meat

The best meals often come together from the leftovers in the fridge and this one turns a classic Southern collard greens recipe into a hot dip fit for any party. It combines the greens with smoked turkey and a blend of melted cheeses for an oven-baked dip that will satisfy all kinds of comfort-food cravings. The collard greens bring an earthy, slightly bitter undertone, the turkey adds a deep, smoky flavor, and the cheeses turn it into a cozy dish. It's also an easy way to give leftovers a new life since the dish calls for cooked collard greens and cooked turkey.

There are variations on the recipe, but they all start with beating cream cheese and sour cream together and folding in the chopped collard greens, chopped turkey, shredded cheese, and a splash of hot sauce. Whether in a baking dish or a cast-iron skillet, the mix is topped with another cup of cheese and baked for about 25 minutes until the topping is melted and golden brown. The dip is served warm and scooped up with crackers or toasted bread.