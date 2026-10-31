Turn Collard Greens Into A Warming Southern-Style Appetizer With This Smoked Meat
The best meals often come together from the leftovers in the fridge and this one turns a classic Southern collard greens recipe into a hot dip fit for any party. It combines the greens with smoked turkey and a blend of melted cheeses for an oven-baked dip that will satisfy all kinds of comfort-food cravings. The collard greens bring an earthy, slightly bitter undertone, the turkey adds a deep, smoky flavor, and the cheeses turn it into a cozy dish. It's also an easy way to give leftovers a new life since the dish calls for cooked collard greens and cooked turkey.
There are variations on the recipe, but they all start with beating cream cheese and sour cream together and folding in the chopped collard greens, chopped turkey, shredded cheese, and a splash of hot sauce. Whether in a baking dish or a cast-iron skillet, the mix is topped with another cup of cheese and baked for about 25 minutes until the topping is melted and golden brown. The dip is served warm and scooped up with crackers or toasted bread.
How to make this cheesy smoked turkey and greens dip your own
What makes this recipe special is how easy it is to customize. Whether it's a bone-in breast, a drumstick, or a leaner thigh, the dip will work with any cut of turkey – but smoked will definitely give you the best flavor. YouTube chef and creator Sonja Norwood, known as Wick'd Confections, puts her own spin on the idea by using the meat from a smoked turkey neck. She also adds an extra step by blending some of the cooked collard greens with broth to highlight the flavor of the greens in the final dish.
The shredded cheese blend is another place to personalize the dip. Smoked gouda, mozzarella, pepper jack, and parmesan are all great options for a gooey dip. For extra depth, stir in sauteed onions, garlic, or artichokes. The level of heat can be increased with more hot sauce, cayenne, or red pepper flakes. Calabrian peppers will also add a sweet and spicy layer to the dish. Serve warm with your favorite crackers, or pair it with crisp baguette slices, pita strips, or simple tortilla chips for a salty kick.