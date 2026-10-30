Here's How Long Marie Callender's Pies Last After Baking

Keeping a stash of Marie Callender's pies in the freezer is a smart move for easy weeknight dinners or impromptu desserts, and with the right storage they'll last for many months. Once you bake the pies, however, the best-by date on the packaging becomes irrelevant. According to the brand's website, any leftover pie needs to be consumed within just three days. Even this short timeframe depends on the correct storage. Whether you've baked one of Marie Callender's frozen chicken pot pies, which live up to the hype, or a sweet fruit pie, they both need to be refrigerated after cooking.

If you're faced with a lot of leftover pie, you might be tempted to put it back in the freezer, but the official website specifically advises against this. While it might technically extend the shelf life of your pie, the quality will likely suffer.

Freezing causes cell walls to rupture, and in the case of fruit means it will release a lot of liquid when thawed again, leaving you with mushy pastry. With a pie that's been sliced and then refrozen, you also run the risk of developing freezer burn, which can ruin your food, on all the exposed sides.