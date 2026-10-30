How To Make Bacon Way More Crispy With This Ziploc Bag Trick

Waking up to the smell of bacon wafting from the kitchen only means one thing: You're about to have a delicious meal. Whether you like your bacon fried, baked, cooked to a crisp, or with a slight chew, it's a fantastic addition to any breakfast — or any meal, for that matter. We've encountered several creative ways to prepare bacon, but one of our recent favorites is dunking it in flour to make it extra crispy.

To make fried bacon, pour all-purpose flour into a gallon-sized Ziploc bag. Place uncooked bacon strips in the flour, seal the bag, and shake until the strips are evenly coated. Remove the strips and cook as usual. If you're frying them, pour about two cups of oil into a skillet and heat until bubbling. Gently place the strips in the oil and cook until firm and crunchy. To bake them, preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit and cook the strips on a baking sheet for around 20 minutes, turning them halfway through.

Overall, this cooking method makes bacon thick and hearty. Flour dries the surface, so it gives the bacon a crackly outer coating and an irresistible crunch on each bite. The coating can also soak up bacon grease, which infuses each strip with a rich, umami flavor reminiscent of other fried foods, like fried chicken. Add ingredients that instantly elevate fried chicken batter — like paprika and garlic powder — and the bacon will taste even more savory and vibrant.