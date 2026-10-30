The Grocery Store Brand Taco Shells That Are Worth Buying Over Ortega Every Time

Taco Tuesday is serious business, and you can't expect to impress your guests if their first impression of your taco skills involves dry, brittle shells. Sure, there are plenty of taco shell name brands in the mix, such as the classic Old El Paso and even Taco Bell's own brand, but sometimes it's the generic brands that really knock your socks off. While we didn't deem Signature Select's Yellow Corn Taco Shells the very best, we determined they're worth buying over Ortega brand taco shells.

Coming in third place on our ranking of nine store-bought taco shells from worst to best, we found that Signature Select's shells had a great corn flavor, a combination of sweetness and nuttiness that made them stand out against other store-name brands. These shells were crisp and fresh, not at all stale or brittle the way some prepackaged taco shells can be upon opening. These shells were not only a great budget-friendly option among store-bought taco shells, but also good enough that we were ready to keep coming back for more.