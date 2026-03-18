5 Store-Bought Prepared Ribs, Ranked

I love eating well-cooked ribs, whether they're slathered in store-bought barbecue sauce or seasoned with a smoky, savory dry rub. Unfortunately, though, it can take a long time to cook ribs right. Whether you choose to cook them on the grill or in the oven, you're looking at several hours of cook time, which isn't always convenient when you're trying to throw dinner together in under an hour. But just because you're busy doesn't mean you have to skip the ribs altogether. There are actually plenty of brands that sell prepared ribs at grocery stores. These ribs are already pre-cooked and seasoned, so they only need to be warmed up before you can dig in.

I tried five brands of prepared ribs to deliver the info you need before you go out and buy a rack for yourself. I evaluated these ribs by meat flavor and texture as well as sauce flavor, and the best-ranked of the bunch features flavorful meat and a well-balanced saucy flavor profile. Let's take a closer look so you can better decide which brand of prepared ribs you want to try the next time you're looking for a quick and easy dinner.