Trader Joe's Most Expensive Frozen Entree Is Still Affordable
In addition to the ever-changing, delicious snacks, sweets, and convenient frozen items at Trader Joe's, the lower prices are what draw many to the store. With the chains no-sale policy, you don't even have to worry about weekly fluctuating prices, which helps when trying to make a shopping list that fits into a grocery budget.
Frozen entrees are a big draw at Trader Joe's because they are a time saver and affordable. Or are they? We searched online to check the pricing and see what the most expensive frozen entree is at Trader Joe's, and if it is indeed an affordable buy. Excluding the seasonal Breaded Turkey-less Stuffed Roast, the most expensive frozen entree costs $13.99 and is the Korean Style Beef Short Ribs. The package is 20 ounces and serves about five with the bag recommending one short rib per person. The ribs are marinated in a combination of soy sauce, brown sugar, rice wine, sesame oil, garlic, lemon juice, and black pepper and need to be thawed and then quickly cooked on a hot grill, grill pan, or in a skillet to an internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit.
How do Korean Style Beef Short Ribs compare in price to homemade short ribs?
So, is it more affordable to make yourself? The Korean Style Beef Short Ribs are thin-cut, or flanken cut, short ribs. Consulting online grocery providers as well as big chain supermarkets in my area (the New York City tri-state area), raw thin-cut short ribs range from $10.49 to $16.99 per pound. Ounce for ounce, the cheapest short ribs versus Trader Joe's Korean Style Beef Short Ribs are $0.65 versus $0.70. However, when making these at home you also have to factor in the cost of the marinade ingredients, which cuts into the cost savings and makes the Trader Joe's option about the same price, if not more affordable.
Although this entree is the most expensive, it's worth noting that there are others that seem cheaper because they are sold in smaller packages, but if you compare them per-ounce, they cost more. At $9.99 for a 12-ounce bag, Gluten Free Breaded Shrimp costs $0.83 per ounce compared to $0.70 for the Korean Style Beef Short Ribs. Staying in the world of beef, Beef Bulgogi costs $11.99 for a 1-pound bag, making it $0.75 per ounce. If all the math makes your head spin, know that overall, the frozen entrees are affordable, with plenty of chicken or vegetarian options priced at less than $5 per bag, including the one we always add to our carts first, Mandarin Orange Chicken.