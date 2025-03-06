Trader Joe's Most Expensive Frozen Entree Is Still Affordable

In addition to the ever-changing, delicious snacks, sweets, and convenient frozen items at Trader Joe's, the lower prices are what draw many to the store. With the chains no-sale policy, you don't even have to worry about weekly fluctuating prices, which helps when trying to make a shopping list that fits into a grocery budget.

Frozen entrees are a big draw at Trader Joe's because they are a time saver and affordable. Or are they? We searched online to check the pricing and see what the most expensive frozen entree is at Trader Joe's, and if it is indeed an affordable buy. Excluding the seasonal Breaded Turkey-less Stuffed Roast, the most expensive frozen entree costs $13.99 and is the Korean Style Beef Short Ribs. The package is 20 ounces and serves about five with the bag recommending one short rib per person. The ribs are marinated in a combination of soy sauce, brown sugar, rice wine, sesame oil, garlic, lemon juice, and black pepper and need to be thawed and then quickly cooked on a hot grill, grill pan, or in a skillet to an internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit.