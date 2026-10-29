If You Have Fresh Bell Peppers, Ground Beef, And Tomato Sauce, You Have The Start Of An Easy 40-Minute Dinner

Nourishing meals don't have to be complicated. A warm, comforting dinner is less than an hour away if all you have are bell peppers, ground beef, and some tomato sauce on hand. With these three ingredients, even a beginner cook can ace flavorful stuffed peppers.

Stuffed peppers are a family-friendly classic for a reason. The peppers' sweetness beautifully complements the earthy, acidic flavor of the tomato sauce, while the rich ground beef deepens the profile for a comforting, stick-to-your-ribs meal. Both kids and adults alike will love this easy-to-prepare recipe, and you can serve it as a main dish or a side — it's a hearty way to round out a soup-and-salad dinner.

Start by cutting the tops off your peppers (look for sturdy, four-lobed peppers in the produce aisle for this recipe) and cleaning out the seeds and stem residue. While you brown your ground beef, roast the bell peppers to soften them and bring out their sweetness. Use whatever tomato sauce you have on hand and mix it in. (If you have some on hand, add a tablespoon of tomato paste for extra flavor.) Then, fill your peppers with the ground beef mixture and roast them for another 15 to 30 minutes.