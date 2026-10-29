If You Have Fresh Bell Peppers, Ground Beef, And Tomato Sauce, You Have The Start Of An Easy 40-Minute Dinner
Nourishing meals don't have to be complicated. A warm, comforting dinner is less than an hour away if all you have are bell peppers, ground beef, and some tomato sauce on hand. With these three ingredients, even a beginner cook can ace flavorful stuffed peppers.
Stuffed peppers are a family-friendly classic for a reason. The peppers' sweetness beautifully complements the earthy, acidic flavor of the tomato sauce, while the rich ground beef deepens the profile for a comforting, stick-to-your-ribs meal. Both kids and adults alike will love this easy-to-prepare recipe, and you can serve it as a main dish or a side — it's a hearty way to round out a soup-and-salad dinner.
Start by cutting the tops off your peppers (look for sturdy, four-lobed peppers in the produce aisle for this recipe) and cleaning out the seeds and stem residue. While you brown your ground beef, roast the bell peppers to soften them and bring out their sweetness. Use whatever tomato sauce you have on hand and mix it in. (If you have some on hand, add a tablespoon of tomato paste for extra flavor.) Then, fill your peppers with the ground beef mixture and roast them for another 15 to 30 minutes.
How to improve your stuffed bell peppers
You can make your stuffed peppers even more filling by adding in white or brown rice. To add more flavor to that rice, cook it in chicken or beef broth and add a bay leaf as it simmers for a lovely aromatic touch. Alternatively, rather than rice, you can always add a cup of breadcrumbs to your ground beef mixture — parmesan garlic breadcrumbs would be especially delicious.
While beef is the standard here, you can also use ground turkey, chicken, lamb, or sweet or spicy sausage when making stuffed bell peppers. Each has their own benefits; it just depends on what you have on hand. And don't just rely on salt and pepper to upgrade your stuffed peppers — try a mix of rosemary, oregano, basil, and thyme (or a general Italian seasoning blend), as well as garlic powder and onion powder. If you like spice, a pinch of red pepper flakes or cayenne pepper will offer just enough heat.
Of course, you can enhance just about any recipe with cheese. Fill your peppers with mozzarella or Monterey Jack, then top with the meat-and-tomato mixture before layering more cheese on top. The gooeyness of the cheese will take these stuffed peppers to the next level.