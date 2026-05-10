For Better Stuffed Peppers, Look For This Type In The Produce Aisle

If you're hungry for a low-carb dish filled with hearty protein and wholesome nutrients, look no further than the humble stuffed pepper. What's more, it's so easy to customize a basic recipe with your favorite ingredients and flavors. While the trick to ensure your stuffed peppers don't tip over while they bake calls for the use of other oven-safe cooking equipment, you can make your life even easier — and save yourself from washing an extra dish — by simply picking a pack of peppers that have four lobes on the bottom, allowing them to stand on their own under the heat.

Though internet memes and social media videos have incorrectly suggested that the number of lobes on the bottom of a bell pepper are either indicative of the pepper's "gender" or a marker of sweetness, both of these rumors have been debunked by scientific fact. Simply put, bell peppers have a self-pollinating reproductive system that is both male and female, and the best way to gauge sweetness has to do with the pepper's specific level of ripeness and from what seed variety it is derived. The biggest advantage to a four-lobed bell pepper, however, is that it provides a sturdier base that won't fall over once it's stuffed.

Provided you pick a ripe pepper with four lobes on the bottom, it'll be the perfect vessel for any stuffing, from beef to turkey, or plant-based versions. As long as you use raw (or par-cooked) veggies to keep them upright and fill them with delicious ingredients, your stuffed peppers will satisfy.