For A Smoky Twist On Your Usual Sandwich, Swap Salami For This Deli Meat

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A sandwich is often only as good as its meaty mouthfeel. To that end, salami can get the job done. But to shake up our go-to sammy rotation, we're craving a smoky alternative deli meat that'll satisfy any salami craving: Spanish chorizo.

For the unacquainted, Spanish chorizo is a firm, dry-cured sausage made from coarsely-chopped pork, garlic, salt, and smoked paprika (which is where the sausage gets its signature rusty hue). A portion of coarsely-chopped fat is also added into the casing to give the chorizo its rich, creamy, generously-marbled texture. The other major type of chorizo available in U.S. markets is Mexican chorizo, which is uncured and distinguished by its soft, crumbly texture. By contrast, since Spanish chorizo is fully cured, it's ready to simply slice and eat; no extra prep steps required when assembling your sandwich. Texturally firm, it can be sliced into coins and piled into the bread just as you would with regular Genoa deli salami. It's flavor is more robust than Genoa salami, though, which is to say Spanish chorizo offers a smoky, fragrant upgrade to your go-to sandwich rotation.

The dry cure is what gives Spanish chorizo its richly concentrated flavor and its toothy chew, which creates a sammy with more character and a heartier oomf. Its bright colors and flavors form an inherently elevated sandwich, especially when the chorizo is paired with complementary accouterments.