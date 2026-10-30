For A Smoky Twist On Your Usual Sandwich, Swap Salami For This Deli Meat
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A sandwich is often only as good as its meaty mouthfeel. To that end, salami can get the job done. But to shake up our go-to sammy rotation, we're craving a smoky alternative deli meat that'll satisfy any salami craving: Spanish chorizo.
For the unacquainted, Spanish chorizo is a firm, dry-cured sausage made from coarsely-chopped pork, garlic, salt, and smoked paprika (which is where the sausage gets its signature rusty hue). A portion of coarsely-chopped fat is also added into the casing to give the chorizo its rich, creamy, generously-marbled texture. The other major type of chorizo available in U.S. markets is Mexican chorizo, which is uncured and distinguished by its soft, crumbly texture. By contrast, since Spanish chorizo is fully cured, it's ready to simply slice and eat; no extra prep steps required when assembling your sandwich. Texturally firm, it can be sliced into coins and piled into the bread just as you would with regular Genoa deli salami. It's flavor is more robust than Genoa salami, though, which is to say Spanish chorizo offers a smoky, fragrant upgrade to your go-to sandwich rotation.
The dry cure is what gives Spanish chorizo its richly concentrated flavor and its toothy chew, which creates a sammy with more character and a heartier oomf. Its bright colors and flavors form an inherently elevated sandwich, especially when the chorizo is paired with complementary accouterments.
Spanish chorizo is the funky, robust main character your sandwich needs
No sandwich is complete without a slice of cheese, and when it comes to Spanish chorizo funky manchego would pair well. You could also build your sandwich with sharp white cheddar or smoked cheddar to emphasize the sausage's smoke factor. If you want to let the flavor of the chorizo shine without competition, opt for mild mozzarella. In a toasted sammy, mozzarella would melt lusciously under the broiler to create a gooey bite.
As for the fresh toppings, piling on a few piquillo peppers would take this Spanish-inspired sandwich to new heights with a pop of heat and enough briny acidity to cut through the richness of the meat. You could also pile on fresh greens like crunchy, peppery arugula or a slice of beefsteak tomato as well as additional smears for more moisture. Garlic aioli, basil pesto, whole grain mustard, or simple mayonnaise would all get the job done.
Whatever type of bread you select, make sure it's structurally firm enough to support that toothy chorizo — a ciabatta roll would perform fabulously here. Spanish chorizo can be purchased at a variety of grocery retailers and is available in a broad selection of different brands; look for it in the sausage section (and double check it's been cured). There are a ton of chorizo recipes to enjoy, so don't worry about putting this bold, sandwich-saving ingredient to good use.