5 Alternative Deli Meats That'll Satisfy Your Salami Cravings
Salami is almost as fun to say as it is to eat. This humble pork product is an air-dried delight of sandwiches and charcuterie boards all over the world. Though it was once made exclusively from pork, there are many different types of salami nowadays including those made from beef, a combination of pork and beef, duck, turkey, and more. It isn't always easy to find quality salami nor ideal to eat it all the time, but there are plenty of deli meat alternatives such as pepperoni, pastrami, Spanish chorizo, soppressata, and beef bologna, to satisfy your cured meat cravings.
If you want a reasonably close salami substitute, it's important to focus on the taste and texture of your meats. It's also worth considering the style of sandwich you're constructing. Pepperoni is one of the closest swaps for salami and can be found in beef, turkey, and pork versions. The curing process is quite similar for pastrami, Spanish chorizo, and soppressata. While beef bologna is slightly different in texture, it can be used like a thinly sliced salami. Each one of these choices has its own merits and varieties that can help quell your salami cravings.
Pepperoni
A type of salami, pepperoni is one of the best options to use because its composition is incredibly versatile. For example, you can easily find turkey, beef, or pork pepperoni in most major grocery stores, as well as plant-based versions if you want a vegetarian or vegan-friendly option. Despite the differences between pepperoni and salami, the similarity in taste and texture means you can slice your pepperoni to varying degrees of thickness or cut it into chunks depending on your intended style of serving.
When subbing salami with pepperoni in a sandwich, you'll want to start by using thinner slices and ideally placing everything on a hoagie roll. Add shredded lettuce and raw onions along with your favorite sliced cheeses like white cheddar or provolone and include a hint of tangy spice with banana peppers. If you want to lean more into the pepperoni flavor, use a thin spread of marinara sauce or try an herb rich sandwich dressing with lots of basil and oregano.
Pastrami
Practically synonymous with New York deli culture, pastrami is typically made with beef and is often served in thick stacks on rye. Similar to corned beef, pastrami differs from salami as it is first brined, then smoked and steamed. The taste and texture makes pastrami an ideal choice to swap with salami if you want to enrich your next sandwich with a more elevated flavor. Additionally, if your go-to style of salami is one made with beef, opting for pastrami will give you the beef flavor in a more tender format. You can also try a version of turkey pastrami for a leaner style of deli meat.
To make this swap for a salami sandwich, consider first the type of bread you want to use. While a salami sandwich can be easily housed in just about any type of bread, choosing a roll or sliced bread with ideal structural integrity will better contain rich slices of pastrami that will be more juicy than a standard dry salami. Use a marble rye or pumpernickel so your sandwich has some heft and spread a generous layer of spicy brown or deli mustard as a condiment. Because of the strong smoky flavors, you'll want to keep your sandwich toppings to a minimum as not to overpower your pastrami.
Spanish chorizo
If you want a deli meat that's about close to salami in terms of flavor, consistency, and preparation, look no further than Spanish chorizo. This smoked sausage is, in essence, Spain's version of an Italian salami. Traditional Spanish chorizo is made from a mixture of pork meat and fat and seasoned with a smoky paprika called "pimentón." This mixture is commonly stuffed into a natural casing for smoking and curing and, differing from Mexican chorizo, is sold fully cooked and ready to eat. Although thicker than most deli meats, slicing up a Spanish chorizo makes an excellent addition alongside other meats and ingredients for a smoky sandwich.
To make a Spanish chorizo sandwich that's similar to a standard salami and cheese, go with complementary ingredients. This would be ideal on a soft bread roll that's been split open for a nice variance in texture between the pillowy bread and the dried meat. Match up Manchego cheese to your Spanish chorizo for rich and creamy flavor, and top all of this off with a generous handful of fresh arugula for a peppery kick.
Soppressata
Like its cousin pepperoni, soppressata is also a type of salami. The biggest difference between soppressata and other salamis is its fat content. Because soppressata is made with more lean cuts of pork, it's a good option if you're looking for a lighter deli meat. Although cured in the same manner as any other salami, soppressata is first pressed, accounting for both its name and its oblong rather than round shape. Use thin slices of soppressata in your next sandwich for a delightful upgrade to your meal.
Whether you wish to press your soppressata into a panini or leave your bread untoasted, start with a couple slices of focaccia or ciabatta for the ideal texture. To this, add a spread of pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, and roasted red peppers or sundried tomatoes. Layer on a generous portion of soppressata and it will be love at first bite. You might just forget about your standard salami altogether!
Beef bologna
Like pastrami, if your salami cravings are leaning towards a beef variety, try a spin on classic deli meats with beef bologna. Because beef bologna has a more tender texture than a dry hard salami, it is easiest to slice thinly and pile high on toasted bread along with your favorite cheeses, veggies, and other ingredients. Of the many substitutions for salami, beef bologna has the most flexibility of use.
Similar to its pork contemporaries and other varieties of beef salami, you can fry up beef bologna for a nutritious twist on a childhood favorite. Grab a couple slices of white bread and ketchup or mustard and get to snacking. For more of a deli style sandwich, try a hoagie roll sliced open and filled with beef bologna, Swiss cheese, lettuce, mustard, and mayonnaise. You can also try swapping in beef bologna for salami to make crispy chips to use with your favorite dip recipes.