5 Alternative Deli Meats That'll Satisfy Your Salami Cravings

Salami is almost as fun to say as it is to eat. This humble pork product is an air-dried delight of sandwiches and charcuterie boards all over the world. Though it was once made exclusively from pork, there are many different types of salami nowadays including those made from beef, a combination of pork and beef, duck, turkey, and more. It isn't always easy to find quality salami nor ideal to eat it all the time, but there are plenty of deli meat alternatives such as pepperoni, pastrami, Spanish chorizo, soppressata, and beef bologna, to satisfy your cured meat cravings.

If you want a reasonably close salami substitute, it's important to focus on the taste and texture of your meats. It's also worth considering the style of sandwich you're constructing. Pepperoni is one of the closest swaps for salami and can be found in beef, turkey, and pork versions. The curing process is quite similar for pastrami, Spanish chorizo, and soppressata. While beef bologna is slightly different in texture, it can be used like a thinly sliced salami. Each one of these choices has its own merits and varieties that can help quell your salami cravings.