Applebee's Vs Chili's: Who Makes The Hands-Down Best Rib Dinner?
Welcome to the battle of restaurant ribs — the ultimate showdown between two popular chains. Both Applebee's and Chili's offer glazed baby back ribs, and both restaurants feature them prominently on their menus. Chili's ribs are purportedly slow-cooked, smoked in house, and glazed with a house-made barbecue sauce. The Applebee's ribs are also slow-cooked, come with your choice of two different sauces, and are described as "fall-off-the-bone" tender. Since both chains declare they deliver delicious ribs, I decided to put them to the test.
I'm a baby back rib devotee, and I've sampled and ranked several chain restaurant ribs. Growing up, I asked for the same birthday dinner every year — baby back ribs in my mom's homemade barbecue sauce. While few restaurants can rival the nuances of a time-honored family classic, it's nice to know the option is there, especially on days when rib cravings strike and you don't want to spend hours in the kitchen (or standing by the grill).
To determine which ribs reign supreme in this contest, I purchased a half-rack of baby back ribs from Applebee's and Chili's and compared them side-by-side. I evaluated taste, texture, and overall appeal of both the sauce and the meat. Was there a clear winner? In my mind, yes.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Methodology
For this comparison, I purchased a half-rack of baby back ribs from both Chili's and Applebee's. Both chains also offer a full rack of ribs, but I found that quantity of food was unnecessary for this mission. I brought the ribs home so I could place them shoulder to shoulder; I knew this would provide the most accurate appraisal.
First, I assessed the sauce. Chili's ribs are glazed with house-made barbecue sauce, so I evaluated the taste based on the assumption that it would taste authentically barbecue-style. Applebee's offers two different sauces — Honey BBQ and Sweet Asian Chile — and I chose Honey BBQ so it would be more akin to the Chili's sauce. I judged the sauces as I would any respectable barbecue sauce and I noted if they were tangy, sweet, smoky, and nicely nuanced. I also took note of the consistency.
Next, I appraised the meat. I judged the ribs based on the quantity of meat on the rib bones, as well as the texture. If there was an abundance of pork, I was pleased (I understand that not all ribs are meaty, but if there was a substantial amount of meat overall, I took note). I also observed the texture of the meat and awarded the ribs that excelled in tenderness, juiciness, and flavor. I chose the winner by marrying both the sauce and meat components. The champion had the more desirable sauce and pork.
Which chain had the superior sauce?
When I first opened my to-go containers and saw each chain's ribs, one thing was abundantly clear: Chili's ribs had much more sauce. The rack was liberally glazed with barbecue sauce, there were pools of the sauce underneath the ribs, and there was an extra cup on the side for sauce-loving folks (like me). The Applebee's ribs appeared much drier by comparison.
I chose to sample the sauce without the meat so I could consider every element. Getting spoonfuls of the sauce from the Chili's ribs was a piece of cake, but I found myself scraping the entire length of the Applebee's ribs to get enough to sample.
The Chili's sauce was more Kansas City-style, meaning it was thick, smoky, and delivered the perfect balance of sweetness and tang. The sauce also picked up the flavor of the grilled meat, which added depth and complexity. I noted a bit of spice, but it wasn't overwhelming, so it didn't take away from the inherent quality of the sweet and smoky sauce. The Applebee's sauce seemed more reminiscent of a North Carolina or Texas-style sauce because it was tangier and sharper, delivering a vinegar start and peppery finish (almost too peppery). I didn't mind the piquant and spicy elements of the Applebee's sauce, but I preferred the thicker, smoky-sweet sauce on the Chili's ribs.
Which ribs had better meat?
A quick primer: Baby back ribs are pork ribs cut from the back of the pig, just beneath the loin. The short, curved bones contain lean meat, and that meat is often exceptionally tender and juicy. And that was my experience with the Chili's ribs. The fall-off-the-bone meat was juicy, tender, and rich in flavor. I enjoyed the clean, mild pork flavor (typical of baby back ribs), and the charred, smoky notes derived from the smoking and grilling processes. And unlike spare ribs, baby back ribs are cut from the leaner, top portion of the rib cage (near the spine), so the meat wasn't fatty or greasy — it was simply succulent.
I didn't have quite the same experience with the Applebee's baby back ribs. First, Applebee's ribs didn't have nearly as much meat as the Chili's ribs (I'll also address that in the portion size section below), and the pork wasn't as moist. The meat fell off the bone as promised, but I found some pieces a tad dry and crumbly. Plus, the bones were dry (especially when compared to the Chili's rib bones), which yielded drier meat. Perhaps more sauce would have helped add moisture, but there wasn't enough.
Tasting the rib meat side-by-side made it clear which chain offered the better product. The meat on the Chili's ribs was superior in every way.
Which portion was more generous?
The half-rack of ribs from each chain contained six ribs, but that's where the similarity ended. In 2025, Chili's made a major change to its baby back ribs and included more meat, and the results were apparent. The Chili's ribs were quite large, and nearly twice the thickness of the Applebee's ribs. Not only were the bones significantly thicker, but there was nearly double the amount of meat on the Chili's ribs compared to the Applebee's version. In my opinion, eating all six ribs would have meant consuming a tremendous amount of food.
The Applebee's ribs were downright skinny, and I'm talking about both the bones and the amount of meat on them. Even if I didn't have the Chili's ribs sitting alongside for comparison, I would have considered the Applebee's ribs somewhat paltry. Imagine placing a thick marker next to a number two pencil; that's how different they were size-wise. For that reason, I found the Chili's ribs a more suitable portion size, even if it meant bringing leftovers home or sharing the dish with a friend.
Price and nutrition
I considered taste and texture of the meat and sauce when deciding which chain made the best baby back ribs, but I'm including price and nutrition info for those who are interested. The truth is, these numbers are quite noteworthy when you consider the amount of food you receive from each chain.
The Chili's half-rack of baby back ribs was $21.89 and came with two sides (I chose the automated menu addition, which added fries and white cheddar macaroni and cheese). Without the sides, the ribs contain 1,130 calories, 68 grams of protein, 73 grams of fat, and 1,650 milligrams of sodium. The Applebee's half-rack of baby back ribs with Honey BBQ sauce was $21.49 and came with one side (I stuck with the automatic addition of classic fries). Without the fries, the ribs contain 430 calories, 38 grams of protein, 23 grams of fat, and 580 milligrams of sodium.
The Chili's ribs have almost three times the amount of calories, fat, and sodium — and almost twice the protein — as the Applebee's ribs, but I find those numbers unsurprising considering Chili's delivered more than double the amount of food. In terms of cost, I was stunned when I received the abundance of food from Chili's for $0.40 more than I paid at Applebee's.
Final thoughts
If you've made it this far in the competition, you'll find it no surprise I found the Chili's baby back ribs to be the better choice. In fact, it was an easy decision to make. Chili's delivered finger-licking-good sauce that reminded me of my childhood birthday dinners. It was sweet, smoky, tangy, and slightly charred, which enhanced the crust on the ribs. I appreciated the extra cup of sauce on the side as well. The Applebee's ribs were supposedly double-glazed, but I didn't find them saucy enough. That said, the Applebee's sauce was so pungent that more might not have been better.
There was no rivalry when it came to the meat either. The Chili's rib bones were enormous, and each one was brimming with juicy, tasty, perfectly cooked meat. The Applebee's rib bones were scrawny by comparison, and what little meat was on them was slightly overcooked. And while the sauce and meat on the Chili's ribs had delightful smoky notes, I didn't get that flavor from the Applebee's ribs; it was simply pork in a thin glaze of vinegar and pepper.
This was an interesting and compelling experiment, and I'm confident my review is accurate. In fact, I'll be heading back to Chili's for its baby back ribs, and I might not even wait for my birthday to do it.