Applebee's Vs Chili's: Who Makes The Hands-Down Best Rib Dinner?

Welcome to the battle of restaurant ribs — the ultimate showdown between two popular chains. Both Applebee's and Chili's offer glazed baby back ribs, and both restaurants feature them prominently on their menus. Chili's ribs are purportedly slow-cooked, smoked in house, and glazed with a house-made barbecue sauce. The Applebee's ribs are also slow-cooked, come with your choice of two different sauces, and are described as "fall-off-the-bone" tender. Since both chains declare they deliver delicious ribs, I decided to put them to the test.

I'm a baby back rib devotee, and I've sampled and ranked several chain restaurant ribs. Growing up, I asked for the same birthday dinner every year — baby back ribs in my mom's homemade barbecue sauce. While few restaurants can rival the nuances of a time-honored family classic, it's nice to know the option is there, especially on days when rib cravings strike and you don't want to spend hours in the kitchen (or standing by the grill).

To determine which ribs reign supreme in this contest, I purchased a half-rack of baby back ribs from Applebee's and Chili's and compared them side-by-side. I evaluated taste, texture, and overall appeal of both the sauce and the meat. Was there a clear winner? In my mind, yes.

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