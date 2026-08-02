What Cut Of Meat Are Baby Back Ribs, And Are They Pork Or Beef?
Few meals activate the salivary glands like ribs. When faced with a plate of piping-hot, BBQ-sauce-slathered ribs — smoked, grilled, or oven-baked – most meat lovers stick with the unspoken rule of eat first, ask questions later. But if you're looking to reproduce all that meaty goodness on your grill this summer, you might just want to know a bit more about those delicious little baby back beauties.
First things first, baby back ribs are pork, not beef. Like the name says, baby back ribs are cut from the back of the pig. They're also called loin back ribs because they're taken from just beneath the loin where the ribs attach to the backbone. The baby in the name has nothing to do with the age of the pig (sigh of relief), but simply the size of the ribs. For example, a rack of baby backs is smaller than a rack of spare ribs which come from the underside of the pig where the ribs attach to the breastbone. They're also shorter in length and have a slight curve. Their smaller size means a shorter cooking time than larger racks, which is ideal when your hunger is at eleven.
Of the many types of flavorful ribs available, baby back ribs are known for being lean yet exceptionally tender, making them a great option to upgrade your grill game from the usual burgers and hotdogs. They're the ideal leveling up meat if you're new to barbecue — we all gotta start somewhere.
Want your baby back ribs?
Cooking up a rack of your own baby backs allows you to play around a bit with different cooking styles and flavor profiles. But before you head to the grocery store, you should know that baby back ribs are available as full racks and half racks. A full rack typically has between 10-13 ribs and can feed two people, while a half rack only has 6-8 ribs, suitable for a single serving or for two as an appetizer. Just be sure to purchase based on your needs.
Of course, how you cook the ribs is entirely up to you and your preferences. Many barbecue experts swear by the super-tender 3-2-1 method that uses a smoker. But if you're just starting out on your riveting rib journey, a two-pronged baked and grilled baby back ribs recipe may be the simplest way to go. This technique also uses low and slow heating for the main cooking, but in the oven instead of a smoker. Once coated in a basic rub, the ribs bake in foil for a few hours. The grill only comes into play for a final charring with a glaze such as the one we use for these juicy baby back ribs with a honey bourbon glaze. It's a great method if you want to bake them a day or two ahead of an event, refrigerate, then grill on the day.