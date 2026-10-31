10 Store-Bought Rye Breads, Ranked

I had never heard of the Beefsteak brand before this ranking, and I don't think I'll be reaching for more Beefsteak loaves after my experience with its rye. As soon as I opened the bag, I was hit with a musty, rank smell; think neglected basement or a muddy river bank right after some heavy rain. I checked the expiration date — the loaf still had the better part of two weeks left of alleged freshness.

The slices of the Beefsteak seedless loaf were thin, roughly 10 millimeters thick (yes, I actually measured). The bread had an airy, dry texture that had me triple-checking the expiration date. Nope, still almost two weeks to go. It had a rye flavor that leaned more earthy and mellow rather than sweet and sharp. The slice toasted extremely fast, and with a little salted butter, the subtle rye taste faded into the background. With a smear of Russian dressing and a slice of melted swiss the rye flavor was all but nonexistent.

The mellow flavor of this bread wasn't ideal for my personal taste, but it could be favorable to those looking for something to change up their usual white or wheat bread routine. However, the texture and smell was where Beefsteak really lost me. It was a seemingly impossible mix of too soft but also weirdly crunchy, ostensibly due to being a little stale. Even if you could look past that, the mothball-like basement smell will be enough to ruin your appetite and cement its fate in the last-place spot.