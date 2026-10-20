Olive Garden Employees Say The Chain Microwaves These 2 Dishes

Those who've worked for a particular restaurant chain will almost certainly be privy to knowledge about that franchise that its customers are not. Sometimes, they may be aware of unpleasant realities behind the scenes. On other occasions, however, their insider info will compel them to correct inaccurate claims made about their workplace. Hence why some Olive Garden employees have held firm that the chain microwaves two dishes: macaroni and cheese and broccoli.

A Reddit thread on the subreddit r/olivegarden highlighted an online review from a patron of the family-style Italian restaurant. The reviewer complained, "Olive Garden consistently serves underwhelming microwaved fare." The Reddit post hit back at this assertion, saying, "A friend of mine still works there and confirmed that the only two items microwaved are still the broccoli and Mac & Cheese." This was backed up by a respondent who said, "As a former Olive Garden server, I can confirm that what ur friend said was true. We don't microwave anything but the broccoli."

In a separate Reddit thread started by someone identifying as a cook at Olive Garden, one commenter asked what menu items were microwaved. The original poster answered that only the broccoli, mac and cheese, marsala sauce, and margarita sauce were prepared in that manner. The common feeling from those in the know is that Olive Garden is nowhere near as reliant on the microwave as its detractors might suggest. This is why the misconception that the chain's meals are all microwaved made it onto our list of seven Olive Garden myths you need to stop believing.