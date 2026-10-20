Olive Garden Employees Say The Chain Microwaves These 2 Dishes
Those who've worked for a particular restaurant chain will almost certainly be privy to knowledge about that franchise that its customers are not. Sometimes, they may be aware of unpleasant realities behind the scenes. On other occasions, however, their insider info will compel them to correct inaccurate claims made about their workplace. Hence why some Olive Garden employees have held firm that the chain microwaves two dishes: macaroni and cheese and broccoli.
A Reddit thread on the subreddit r/olivegarden highlighted an online review from a patron of the family-style Italian restaurant. The reviewer complained, "Olive Garden consistently serves underwhelming microwaved fare." The Reddit post hit back at this assertion, saying, "A friend of mine still works there and confirmed that the only two items microwaved are still the broccoli and Mac & Cheese." This was backed up by a respondent who said, "As a former Olive Garden server, I can confirm that what ur friend said was true. We don't microwave anything but the broccoli."
In a separate Reddit thread started by someone identifying as a cook at Olive Garden, one commenter asked what menu items were microwaved. The original poster answered that only the broccoli, mac and cheese, marsala sauce, and margarita sauce were prepared in that manner. The common feeling from those in the know is that Olive Garden is nowhere near as reliant on the microwave as its detractors might suggest. This is why the misconception that the chain's meals are all microwaved made it onto our list of seven Olive Garden myths you need to stop believing.
Microwaved mac and cheese aside, Olive Garden pasta is 'cooked fresh every day'
It is unsurprising that a reviewer who made erroneous assumptions about what goes on in an Olive Garden kitchen would provoke pushback. The use of microwaves in restaurant kitchens is often considered a sign of low quality. One Redditor replying to the posted review noted, "I worked at OG when it was still owned by General Mills ... Every recipe was made from scratch in-house." Another commenter clarified that the pasta itself may not be made from scratch at Olive Garden, but added, "It is cooked fresh every day. You're never eating old pasta."
Even if Olive Garden's macaroni and cheese — which is featured as one of the chain's kids meals — is heated by a microwave, some still adore it. A further post on Reddit was full of praise for the dish, reading, "I went to Olive Garden with a few friends yesterday and got the kids Mac and cheese. Biggest surprise of my life ... It was absolutely scrumptious. Not enough people are talking about this."
If you too would like to push back against the bad rap this household appliance has been a victim of, you can check out Tasting Table's recommendations for 14 unexpected foods you can cook in the microwave. If, on the other hand, you are in the mood for some casual American dining and want to make sure you make the best menu choice possible, make sure to read up on the five best new Olive Garden dishes of 2026 so far.