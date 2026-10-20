A Dietitian Says This Chick-Fil-A Chicken Sandwich Is The Unhealthiest Item On The Menu
They may be delicious, but while Chick-fil-A might be one of the healthiest fast food options out there, the chain definitely has some less-than-healthy menu options. Tasting Table consulted with Samar Kullab MS, RDN, a registered dietician and nutritionist with a presence on Instagram and TikTok, to figure out which of the chain's menu items poses the biggest challenge to ones' health. Without taking desserts into consideration, Kullab said, "An item that stands out to me is Chick-fil-A's Spicy Deluxe Sandwich since it contains 540 calories, 1,890 milligrams of sodium, 8 grams of saturated fat, 34 grams of protein, and just 2 grams of fiber."
The biggest problem for Kullab was the sandwich's salt content. "One sandwich alone provides over 80% of the recommended daily sodium limit." She noted that the Spicy Deluxe Sandwich also contains 40% of ones' daily intake limit for saturated fat. Kullab mentioned that high salt intake can result in cardiovascular disease, while eating a lot of saturated fat can raise your LDL cholesterol levels. She explained that people with hypertension or heart disease may find it harder to manage if they eat a lot of sodium, and that those with kidney disease should follow their treatment plans regarding sodium limits and other dietary restrictions. Those managing LDL cholesterol should also make note of the saturated fat content of sandwiches like Chick-fil-A's Spicy Deluxe Sandwich before consuming it.
However, Kullab was quick to state that every person will have different dietary needs. "I don't like labeling foods as good or bad. The sandwich does provide a good amount of protein, and enjoying it occasionally isn't something to worry about. What matters most is your overall dietary pattern and how often you're consuming foods high in sodium and saturated fat," she said.
Here's how to make your Chick-fil-A sandwich healthier
Would you like to turn your Chick-fil-A meal into a lower-fat, lower-sodium option? Kullab has some tips to make a Chick-fil-A sandwich that's even healthier. "Similarly to the Spicy Deluxe Sandwich, a substitution would be the grilled chicken sandwich. This is 150 fewer calories, 1,125 milligrams less sodium, and 5.5 grams less saturated fat." She adds, "Other changes that can be made: removing cheese can reduce saturated fat and calories." Kullab continues, "As well as substitute a fruit cup or kale salad for fries, choose water or unsweetened tea instead of a sugary drink, and use smaller amounts of dressing or sauce. This can increase the meal's fruit or vegetable content and reduce additional calories, sodium, or added sugar."
In closing, Kullab noted that perfection isn't the ultimate goal in a balanced diet; chicken sandwiches and the like can definitely be a part of an average person's meal plan and there are ways to achieve a healthy fast food order that doesn't sacrifice on flavor. "The bigger picture is what actually matters: Are you eating a variety of foods, getting enough protein and fiber most days, giving your body a mix of nutrients over time?" she noted. "That's what your health is built on, not any one burger, one bad day, or one indulgent meal. Food isn't something to fear or feel guilty about. It's about awareness and balance."