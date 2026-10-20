A Dietitian Says This Chick-Fil-A Chicken Sandwich Is The Unhealthiest Item On The Menu

They may be delicious, but while Chick-fil-A might be one of the healthiest fast food options out there, the chain definitely has some less-than-healthy menu options. Tasting Table consulted with Samar Kullab MS, RDN, a registered dietician and nutritionist with a presence on Instagram and TikTok, to figure out which of the chain's menu items poses the biggest challenge to ones' health. Without taking desserts into consideration, Kullab said, "An item that stands out to me is Chick-fil-A's Spicy Deluxe Sandwich since it contains 540 calories, 1,890 milligrams of sodium, 8 grams of saturated fat, 34 grams of protein, and just 2 grams of fiber."

The biggest problem for Kullab was the sandwich's salt content. "One sandwich alone provides over 80% of the recommended daily sodium limit." She noted that the Spicy Deluxe Sandwich also contains 40% of ones' daily intake limit for saturated fat. Kullab mentioned that high salt intake can result in cardiovascular disease, while eating a lot of saturated fat can raise your LDL cholesterol levels. She explained that people with hypertension or heart disease may find it harder to manage if they eat a lot of sodium, and that those with kidney disease should follow their treatment plans regarding sodium limits and other dietary restrictions. Those managing LDL cholesterol should also make note of the saturated fat content of sandwiches like Chick-fil-A's Spicy Deluxe Sandwich before consuming it.

However, Kullab was quick to state that every person will have different dietary needs. "I don't like labeling foods as good or bad. The sandwich does provide a good amount of protein, and enjoying it occasionally isn't something to worry about. What matters most is your overall dietary pattern and how often you're consuming foods high in sodium and saturated fat," she said.