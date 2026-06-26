The Beloved Chicken Chain That's Actually One Of The Healthiest Fast Food Options

Discerning diners on the hunt for healthy fare traditionally gave fast food chicken spots a pass. The menus of fried, breaded poultry and rich sides are famed for high saturated fat and sodium content, but there's another chicken chain out there with a menu that has a lot more to offer the health-conscious than those of old-school fast food spots: Chick-fil-A. In fact, it's one of the healthiest fast food chains out there, according to nutritionist Carolina DiNicola.

DiNicola, an expert in using diet as a method of disease reversal and prevention, explained that the chain's standard breaded-and-fried options like the original Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich aren't nutritional powerhouses, but several of its menu items are — or they at least come close to it. The Market Salad is a great place to start. "Just look at all of those colors," DiNicola said. "Berries are loaded with antioxidants, and the natural fruit sugars come perfectly paired with fiber, so it won't spike your glucose levels like refined sugars do."

The salad is customizable to your dietary needs. If you're balancing sugar or moderating your energy levels, leave off the Harvest Nut Granola topping and cut out 4 grams of sugar and 70 calories from the meal. If you're picky about protein, just order it without chicken and add heart-healthy salmon or low-in-fat, vitamin-rich cod at home. But for the health-conscious, Chick-fil-A's menu doesn't stop there.