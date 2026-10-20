Skip The Steakhouse: This Costco Frozen Appetizer Rivals A Popular Dish For Less

You don't have to make steakhouse reservations to enjoy delicious food. Costco's Royal Asia Coconut Shrimp with Thai Chili Dipping Sauce brings restaurant-style appetizers into your home. The frozen shrimp are coated in a coconut breading that cooks to a sweet, crunchy exterior. The package also includes a sweet Thai chili sauce that perfectly complements the oven-ready shrimp once cooked.

While a pan-fried coconut shrimp recipe can take 20 minutes to assemble and prepare, Royal Asia's Coconut Shrimp is an easy-to-make appetizer that can impress dinner guests or upgrade a midweek meal with little effort. The all-natural, MSG-free product is handcrafted and has been compared to a restaurant copycat, giving dishes like Outback Steakhouse's Gold Coast Coconut Shrimp some competition. Outback's Gold Coast Coconut Shrimp features hand-dipped jumbo shrimp coated in coconut and fried and served with a Creole marmalade. Six pieces cost around $15, while Costco's two-pound package of Royal Asia Coconut Shrimp costs around $17. "So good, imo one of the best frozen Costco products for the air fryer," wrote a fan on Reddit, with another shopper on the same thread adding, "Great tasting and the sweet Thai chili sauce is fantastic."