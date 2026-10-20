Skip The Steakhouse: This Costco Frozen Appetizer Rivals A Popular Dish For Less
You don't have to make steakhouse reservations to enjoy delicious food. Costco's Royal Asia Coconut Shrimp with Thai Chili Dipping Sauce brings restaurant-style appetizers into your home. The frozen shrimp are coated in a coconut breading that cooks to a sweet, crunchy exterior. The package also includes a sweet Thai chili sauce that perfectly complements the oven-ready shrimp once cooked.
While a pan-fried coconut shrimp recipe can take 20 minutes to assemble and prepare, Royal Asia's Coconut Shrimp is an easy-to-make appetizer that can impress dinner guests or upgrade a midweek meal with little effort. The all-natural, MSG-free product is handcrafted and has been compared to a restaurant copycat, giving dishes like Outback Steakhouse's Gold Coast Coconut Shrimp some competition. Outback's Gold Coast Coconut Shrimp features hand-dipped jumbo shrimp coated in coconut and fried and served with a Creole marmalade. Six pieces cost around $15, while Costco's two-pound package of Royal Asia Coconut Shrimp costs around $17. "So good, imo one of the best frozen Costco products for the air fryer," wrote a fan on Reddit, with another shopper on the same thread adding, "Great tasting and the sweet Thai chili sauce is fantastic."
A tempting starter made at home
Royal Asia Coconut Shrimp with Thai Chili Dipping Sauce has also been spotted at Sam's Club, where shoppers have expressed their enthusiasm for its taste and convenience. Not only is the shrimp easy to make, the two-pound box is a practical option for parties and get-togethers. The shrimp can be baked, deep-fried, or cooked in an air fryer until golden brown and crispy.
If sweet chili sauce isn't your first choice to serve alongside crispy coconut shrimp, try serving pieces with a zesty, fruity salsa made with mango or pineapple for a tangy contrast. For heartier appetites, turn the shrimp into a full-fledged meal by adding cilantro lime rice or an easy green salad to the spread. To create a grazing table filled with finger foods, complement the coconut shrimp with sweet potato fries, veggie spring rolls, and steamed edamame so that guests can guests mix and match options to suit their cravings.