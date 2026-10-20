Transform Garlic, Butternut Squash, And Rice Into A Flavor-Packed Dish Ready In Under An Hour

The fall season calls for warm, cozy meals that are simple to make yet filled with flavor. With the days getting shorter, it's essential to cut down on your time in the kitchen, and in under an hour, you can take a batch of butternut squash, garlic, and arborio rice and transform it into a delightful risotto that's both filling and fulfilling.

Tasting Table's roasted garlic and butternut squash risotto recipe takes less than an hour to make without skimping on the great taste. It will take around 30 minutes in the oven to roast your garlic and bake the squash until tender. Toasting your arborio rice takes only a couple of minutes, while simmering it in wine and broth will take around 30 to 40 minutes to fully absorb.

From there, it's simply a matter of combining the rice with veggies and seasonings before serving. Between the tender texture of the cooked butternut squash and rice simmered in a mix of savory broth and white wine, this is a truly comforting seasonal treat. The finishing touches of fresh sage, shredded Parmesan cheese, and roasted garlic tie all the flavors together.