Transform Garlic, Butternut Squash, And Rice Into A Flavor-Packed Dish Ready In Under An Hour
The fall season calls for warm, cozy meals that are simple to make yet filled with flavor. With the days getting shorter, it's essential to cut down on your time in the kitchen, and in under an hour, you can take a batch of butternut squash, garlic, and arborio rice and transform it into a delightful risotto that's both filling and fulfilling.
Tasting Table's roasted garlic and butternut squash risotto recipe takes less than an hour to make without skimping on the great taste. It will take around 30 minutes in the oven to roast your garlic and bake the squash until tender. Toasting your arborio rice takes only a couple of minutes, while simmering it in wine and broth will take around 30 to 40 minutes to fully absorb.
From there, it's simply a matter of combining the rice with veggies and seasonings before serving. Between the tender texture of the cooked butternut squash and rice simmered in a mix of savory broth and white wine, this is a truly comforting seasonal treat. The finishing touches of fresh sage, shredded Parmesan cheese, and roasted garlic tie all the flavors together.
Butternut squash risotto makes for a festive meal that's easily adaptable
In under an hour, you'll have a delicious risotto that makes an ideal complement to a number of entrees. You can make this risotto vegetarian-friendly by using vegetable broth in lieu of chicken broth and plant-based butter and Parmesan cheese for a vegan version. Pair this with a fall-forward vegan mushroom Wellington recipe for a more accessible feast.
If you prefer to include chicken broth in your butternut squash and roasted garlic risotto, consider adding this on the side of a roast chicken main course. You can give roast chicken extra flavor with a simple maple compound butter, which goes well with this warm and rich risotto. No matter how you choose to prepare this risotto, it will be a perfect accompaniment to your autumnal table.
Finish off your seasonal meal with a festive sweet. Serve your roasted garlic and butternut squash risotto with pumpkin pie for a similar squash-based dessert. Even a warm slice of pecan pie will satisfy. Check out Tasting Table's recipe video on our YouTube channel for tips on how to make this risotto.