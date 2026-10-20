What's The Difference Between Skyr, Kefir, And Yogurt

They're all white. They're all made from fermented dairy products. They're all really good with honey (and maybe some sliced strawberries or banana). But skyr, kefir, and yogurt are all very different products, each with their own unique histories and uses.

Skyr, for example, was brought to Iceland by Nordic settlers over a thousand years ago, and has been part of Nordic breakfast tables ever since. Yogurt appears in the writings of 1st century Roman philosopher and historian Pliny the Elder (he wasn't a fan). And kefir has been around since the Bronze Age. Also, not to get too technical, but one of them is actually just a very soft cheese.

While the process for making each of them is similar (involving the fermentation of milk with bacteria, the formation of lactic acid and its interaction with the milk proteins), the final products differ widely in terms of nutrition, texture, flavor and, ultimately, how they can best be used. Of the three, yogurt is the mildest and also the most versatile. Kefir is thin and drinkable, and best for shakes or smoothies. Skyr is very thick, less sweet than traditional yogurt, and carries a sharp dairy sourness when eaten plain.