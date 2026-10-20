Five Guys Vs Shake Shack: Which Chain Serves A Healthier Classic Milkshake?

Let's start with sugar content. At Shake Shack, the strawberry shake has the most sugar at 75 grams, followed by vanilla at 71 grams, and chocolate at 69 grams. Meanwhile, all of the shakes at Five Guys have considerably more sugar, with the vanilla base starting at 82 grams. Adding chocolate brings that total up by 22 grams, while strawberry adds another 23 grams. When talking calories, the vanilla shake at Five Guys is the lowest of all compared at 670 calories, but the addition of strawberry or chocolate adds 90 and 133 calories, respectively. Shake Shack's vanilla shake is 680 calories, the strawberry is 690 calories, and the chocolate is 750 calories.

Sodium is another thing to be mindful of. The American Heart Association recommends adults consume no more than 1,500 milligrams of sodium per day. While a milkshake alone won't put you over that recommendation, sodium is still worth considering when it's paired with a burger and fries. A basic shake from Five Guys has between 360 and 390 milligrams of sodium, with vanilla having the least and chocolate the most. At Shake Shack, the chocolate shake has 310 milligrams of sodium, while both vanilla and strawberry have 430 milligrams. So, while all six shakes account for less than a third of the recommended sodium intake, Shake Shack's classic chocolate shake has the least sodium of the flavors we're comparing. Despite placing in the bottom three in our ranking of 10 fast food chocolate milkshakes, Shake Shack's chocolate shake is still the healthier choice for those looking for a lower-sugar, lower-sodium milkshake to enjoy with their burger.