Five Guys Vs Shake Shack: Which Serves A Healthier Classic Cheeseburger?

When it comes to healthy eating, fast-food burgers are rarely at the top of our minds. But there's nothing intrinsically unhealthy about a burger, which at its core is simply grilled ground beef on a bun often topped with cheese, veggies, and condiments aplenty.

So, on a basis of which cheeseburgers at two giant all-American classic chains – Five Guys and Shake Shack — is healthier, Shake Shack came out a clear winner by having fewer fats, sugars, and calories. While healthy eating is a subject that is as personal as it is nuanced and there can be many factors to consider, we broke things down in terms of nutritional values. So how did we compare the two cult brands? In the case of Shake Shack, we analyzed the nutritional values of its signature cheeseburger: A single 100% all-natural Angus beef patty, melted American cheese, pickles, and ketchup on a toasted potato bun. For the most accurate comparison, we built a Five Guys cheeseburger using the same elements. We then compared calories, fat, sugar, carbohydrates, sodium, and protein, based on the data provided by the respective chains' websites.

Five Guys' cheeseburger packed 479 calories, 32 grams of fat, 44 grams of carbohydrates, 12 grams of sugar, and 27 grams of protein. By comparison, Shake Shack's single-patty cheeseburger contains 440 calories, 24 grams of fat, 25 grams of carbohydrates, 5 grams of sugar, and slightly more protein at 29 grams. Both burgers contained similar amounts of sodium, ranging between 1,100 and 1,200 milligrams.

While both burgers will certainly scratch that fast-food craving itch, Shake Shack came out on top as the healthier option due to offering less fat, fewer carbs and sugar, and more protein. It also offers slightly better value for money when purchased as part of a combo.