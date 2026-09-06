Five Guys Vs Shake Shack: Which Serves A Healthier Classic Cheeseburger?
When it comes to healthy eating, fast-food burgers are rarely at the top of our minds. But there's nothing intrinsically unhealthy about a burger, which at its core is simply grilled ground beef on a bun often topped with cheese, veggies, and condiments aplenty.
So, on a basis of which cheeseburgers at two giant all-American classic chains – Five Guys and Shake Shack — is healthier, Shake Shack came out a clear winner by having fewer fats, sugars, and calories. While healthy eating is a subject that is as personal as it is nuanced and there can be many factors to consider, we broke things down in terms of nutritional values. So how did we compare the two cult brands? In the case of Shake Shack, we analyzed the nutritional values of its signature cheeseburger: A single 100% all-natural Angus beef patty, melted American cheese, pickles, and ketchup on a toasted potato bun. For the most accurate comparison, we built a Five Guys cheeseburger using the same elements. We then compared calories, fat, sugar, carbohydrates, sodium, and protein, based on the data provided by the respective chains' websites.
Five Guys' cheeseburger packed 479 calories, 32 grams of fat, 44 grams of carbohydrates, 12 grams of sugar, and 27 grams of protein. By comparison, Shake Shack's single-patty cheeseburger contains 440 calories, 24 grams of fat, 25 grams of carbohydrates, 5 grams of sugar, and slightly more protein at 29 grams. Both burgers contained similar amounts of sodium, ranging between 1,100 and 1,200 milligrams.
While both burgers will certainly scratch that fast-food craving itch, Shake Shack came out on top as the healthier option due to offering less fat, fewer carbs and sugar, and more protein. It also offers slightly better value for money when purchased as part of a combo.
Shake Shack's cheeseburger is healthier than Five Guys
When deciding what makes a dish healthier, it's relevant to look at the macronutrients and the benefits each provides. A balanced diet should include a combination of protein, carbohydrates and fats. As a general rule, a healthy diet should prioritize foods that are higher in protein, which supports muscle development, serves as a source of energy and keeps you feeling full longer. Carbohydrates should be consumed in moderation, and should ideally come from whole grains, vegetables, fruits and legumes. Saturated fat intake should be limited to reduce the risk of unhealthy weight gain, heart disease, and stroke.
However, there is another factor to consider regarding our two burger chains: The format of the menu. Whereas you are less likely to modify a Shake Shack burger, a Five Guys burger is built from scratch, which may tempt you to add extra toppings that can make a difference. Adding mayonnaise can add 111 calories and 11 grams of fat to your burger.
Nonetheless, many elements come into play in a fast-food meal, including sides, drinks and Shake Shack's irresistible cheese fries, which add another 710 calories to a meal. While neither chain features on our healthiest fast food chains ranking, enjoying your favorite fast food meal occasionally can still fit within a balanced diet. Regardless of the outcome of this comparison, we still think Five Guys is worth a visit.