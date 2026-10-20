Rao's Costs Around $4 More Than Newman's Own: What Are You Actually Getting For The Extra Money?

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Social media was abuzz recently after a reservation at the famed Rao's restaurant was auctioned off for several thousand dollars. The family-owned eatery has always been hard to get into, but that eye-watering figure really drove home just how valuable the brand has become. This has, no doubt, been bolstered by the success of Rao's billion-dollar sauce line, but with an average price tag of over $7 for 24 ounces, it's natural to wonder whether the trendy jars could be that much better than a cheaper option like Newman's Own.

A 24-ounce jar of Newman's Own Marinara Sauce typically retails for about $3.50. The longstanding brand launched in the early 1980s, known primarily for its charitable contributions and wide range of Newman's Own salad dressings — but the sauces are pretty popular too. The marinara is reportedly made with vine-ripened tomatoes, 100% extra virgin olive oil, and premium Italian herbs. But there are other ingredients listed, like tomato puree, carrot puree, citric acid, garlic, onion, and oregano, some of which are dried.

Rao's, however, only uses fresh ingredients, and the list is slightly shorter: Whole peeled tomatoes, olive oil, onions, garlic, salt, pepper, oregano, and basil. There is no reliance on tomato puree, which often acts as a flavor base, or citric acid, which extends shelf life. The brand also states that all the sauces are slowly simmered in small-batches using tomatoes from Southern Italy. While both brands claim a "homemade" style, only Rao's uses strictly fresh ingredients in the process.