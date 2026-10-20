Rao's Costs Around $4 More Than Newman's Own: What Are You Actually Getting For The Extra Money?
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Social media was abuzz recently after a reservation at the famed Rao's restaurant was auctioned off for several thousand dollars. The family-owned eatery has always been hard to get into, but that eye-watering figure really drove home just how valuable the brand has become. This has, no doubt, been bolstered by the success of Rao's billion-dollar sauce line, but with an average price tag of over $7 for 24 ounces, it's natural to wonder whether the trendy jars could be that much better than a cheaper option like Newman's Own.
A 24-ounce jar of Newman's Own Marinara Sauce typically retails for about $3.50. The longstanding brand launched in the early 1980s, known primarily for its charitable contributions and wide range of Newman's Own salad dressings — but the sauces are pretty popular too. The marinara is reportedly made with vine-ripened tomatoes, 100% extra virgin olive oil, and premium Italian herbs. But there are other ingredients listed, like tomato puree, carrot puree, citric acid, garlic, onion, and oregano, some of which are dried.
Rao's, however, only uses fresh ingredients, and the list is slightly shorter: Whole peeled tomatoes, olive oil, onions, garlic, salt, pepper, oregano, and basil. There is no reliance on tomato puree, which often acts as a flavor base, or citric acid, which extends shelf life. The brand also states that all the sauces are slowly simmered in small-batches using tomatoes from Southern Italy. While both brands claim a "homemade" style, only Rao's uses strictly fresh ingredients in the process.
Why some prefer Rao's over Newman's Own
The proof is in the pudding — or the sauce, so to speak. Rao's consistently tops lists ranking the most popular jarred pasta sauces, and numerous chefs recommend it as the best store-bought option. Experts not only appreciate the minimal ingredients, but also the balance of flavor. Unsurprisingly, many home cooks seem to think Rao's is worth the extra money too.
One Reddit user deemed Rao's sauce "easily the best jarred marinara I've had," while another on the same thread added, "If you're going with a jar, Rao's is what you want." Rao's Homemade Marinara Sauce boasts a nearly five-star rating on both Amazon and Walmart. That said, Newman's Own is up there too, though some have noted that the consistency is perhaps a bit too thin by comparison.
While Newman's Own is arguably better than most other brands, for a few extra dollars, Rao's provides a deeper flavor, richer texture, and restaurant-quality finish that's difficult to compete with. It's great for a treat, but if you are looking to save, Newman's Own will more than do. Better yet, make your own quick tomato sauce. That's the best way to really save money and guarantee a good, fresh flavor. Still, if you're looking for more, here is our ranking of 14 Rao's Homemade jarred sauces if you want to see what the fuss is about.