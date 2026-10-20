Reese's Vs Justin's: Which Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups Are Actually Healthier?
During a time of autumnal indulgence, making healthier choices can help keep you better aligned with your personal dietary needs. Among the variety of treats available, milk chocolate peanut butter cups provide a pairing of protein-packed nut butter coated in sweet chocolate. Looking at two prominent offerings, when comparing Reese's and Justin's milk chocolate peanut butter cups, Reese's is actually healthier than its so-called knockoff in a number of different ways.
Comparing one package of two milk chocolate peanut butter cups from each brand, Reese's serving is slightly larger than Justin's. A package of Reese's milk chocolate peanut butter cups weighs in at 1.5 ounces to Justin's 1.4 ounces or approximately 42 grams to 40 grams. Keeping this in mind, Reese's peanut butter cups have a slightly lower calorie count than Justin's, at 210 compared to 230.
The two are evenly matched in a couple of areas. Both list zero grams of trans fat and each contains 4 grams of protein per serving. In terms of total fat, Reese's has a small edge over Justin's, with 12 grams compared to 15 grams, and significantly less saturated fat. While Justin's contains 8 grams, a Reese's cup has almost half that amount, at 4.5 grams. Truly, either of these milk chocolate peanut butter cups can be part of a healthy diet when consumed in moderation and chosen with your personal needs in mind.
Fan feedback for Reese's and Justin's milk chocolate peanut butter cups
Though Reese's milk chocolate peanut butter cups are the generally healthier choice, Justin's has a few advantages. With regard to sodium, sugar, and carbohydrates, Justin's is actually healthier than Reese's. Justin's has 120 milligrams of sodium to Reese's 135 milligrams, 16 grams of total sugars and added sugars each compared to Reese's 22 and 21 grams, respectively, and 20 grams of carbohydrates compared to Reese's 24 grams.
Still, classic Reese's milk chocolate peanut butter cups ranked first in Tasting Table's list of the best peanut butter snacks whereas Justin's dark chocolate version placed towards the middle. Some fans have criticized recent changes to Reese's peanut butter cups, though. One Redditor shares, "Reese's PB cups taste bad now!!" continuing, "It didn't even taste like chocolate or peanut butter. What happened?" Others mention the confections bearing more of a waxy texture and overly artificial and sugary flavor.
Elsewhere on Reddit, a commenter calls Justin's milk chocolate peanut butter cups, "a Reeses but 8 x the price" while another Redditor replies, "Once you have these you can never enjoy Reese's again." The classic Reese's milk chocolate peanut butter cup placed fifth in Tasting Table's rankings of Reese's peanut butter cup flavors, while its thin, dark chocolate variation took the top spot. Ultimately, the choice comes down to your personal preferences, but a little research can help you satisfy your sweet tooth.