Reese's Vs Justin's: Which Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups Are Actually Healthier?

During a time of autumnal indulgence, making healthier choices can help keep you better aligned with your personal dietary needs. Among the variety of treats available, milk chocolate peanut butter cups provide a pairing of protein-packed nut butter coated in sweet chocolate. Looking at two prominent offerings, when comparing Reese's and Justin's milk chocolate peanut butter cups, Reese's is actually healthier than its so-called knockoff in a number of different ways.

Comparing one package of two milk chocolate peanut butter cups from each brand, Reese's serving is slightly larger than Justin's. A package of Reese's milk chocolate peanut butter cups weighs in at 1.5 ounces to Justin's 1.4 ounces or approximately 42 grams to 40 grams. Keeping this in mind, Reese's peanut butter cups have a slightly lower calorie count than Justin's, at 210 compared to 230.

The two are evenly matched in a couple of areas. Both list zero grams of trans fat and each contains 4 grams of protein per serving. In terms of total fat, Reese's has a small edge over Justin's, with 12 grams compared to 15 grams, and significantly less saturated fat. While Justin's contains 8 grams, a Reese's cup has almost half that amount, at 4.5 grams. Truly, either of these milk chocolate peanut butter cups can be part of a healthy diet when consumed in moderation and chosen with your personal needs in mind.