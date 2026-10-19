Culver's ButterBurger Vs Deluxe: Which Burger Is Healthier?

When you've got a hankering for a dairy-forward fast food meal, look no further than Wisconsin's own Culver's. With locations across 26 states and a menu that boasts burgers, frozen custard treats, and more, this spot's got a lot to choose from. Looking specifically at two of Culver's best known burgers, the chain's ButterBurger and its amplified counterpart, the Deluxe, the healthier choice appears to be the ButterBurger.

Both burgers come on a buttered bun and with the same fresh beef patties, but the actual difference between a Culver's Deluxe and a ButterBurger is the toppings. A standard ButterBurger comes with your choice of cheese and the option to add bacon and other toppings; whereas a Deluxe burger already includes lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mayonnaise with the option to add more condiments and toppings. As such, Culver's iconic ButterBurger is arguably healthier with regard to calories, fat, cholesterol, carbohydrates, and sodium.

By the numbers, a single ButterBurger has 390 calories to a Deluxe's 580. In terms of total fat, a Culver's Deluxe has 34 grams or twice the amount of a ButterBurger's 17. Both burgers contain the same amount of trans fat and dietary fiber with ½ gram for the former and a single gram for the latter. While both burgers can be part of a healthy diet, individuals should determine which is best suited to their own personal and specific dietary needs.