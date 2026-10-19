Culver's ButterBurger Vs Deluxe: Which Burger Is Healthier?
When you've got a hankering for a dairy-forward fast food meal, look no further than Wisconsin's own Culver's. With locations across 26 states and a menu that boasts burgers, frozen custard treats, and more, this spot's got a lot to choose from. Looking specifically at two of Culver's best known burgers, the chain's ButterBurger and its amplified counterpart, the Deluxe, the healthier choice appears to be the ButterBurger.
Both burgers come on a buttered bun and with the same fresh beef patties, but the actual difference between a Culver's Deluxe and a ButterBurger is the toppings. A standard ButterBurger comes with your choice of cheese and the option to add bacon and other toppings; whereas a Deluxe burger already includes lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mayonnaise with the option to add more condiments and toppings. As such, Culver's iconic ButterBurger is arguably healthier with regard to calories, fat, cholesterol, carbohydrates, and sodium.
By the numbers, a single ButterBurger has 390 calories to a Deluxe's 580. In terms of total fat, a Culver's Deluxe has 34 grams or twice the amount of a ButterBurger's 17. Both burgers contain the same amount of trans fat and dietary fiber with ½ gram for the former and a single gram for the latter. While both burgers can be part of a healthy diet, individuals should determine which is best suited to their own personal and specific dietary needs.
The beauty of a ButterBurger
Further comparison between the two burgers demonstrates why the delicious fan-favorite ButterBurger is the healthier choice. A single ButterBurger contains 55 milligrams of cholesterol per serving while a Deluxe has 85 milligrams. The Deluxe has nearly double the amount of sodium as a ButterBurger at 920 milligrams to its 480 milligrams. Though both burgers are close in carbohydrates, the ButterBurger still has a slight edge with only 38 grams to 41 grams, respectively.
Taking into account the importance of toppings, however, these nutritional value ratios can shift depending on what you decide to add to either burger. For example, adding mushrooms, jalapeños, and either raw or grilled onions will help give it a boost of fiber. Topping your burger with bacon or cheese can also provide extra protein.
Fans of Culver's praise the fast food chain for its quality of food and great taste. One Redditor shares, "I seriously can't go to any other fast food place for a burger anymore, they're just way better than everyone else." Another Reddit user enthuses, "Culver's is the only fast food restaurant I've ever been to where the product you receive actually looks like their photos," calling it, "the best tasting, highest quality fast food restaurant chain in existence." The next time you grab food at Culver's take a moment to choose the healthier burger that you'll enjoy the most.