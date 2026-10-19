The Charming Antique Lenox Pattern Collectors Are Always Looking For Secondhand

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The Lenox brand has made waves on social media in the last couple of years, as the 1980s Spice Village sent TikTok into a thrifting frenzy. But true collectors of the brand know that its most valuable pieces predate the viral spice jars by some 60 years. The Fountain pattern, first released in 1926, is the Lenox design that's worth learning to recognize.

As the name suggests, this pattern features a fountain at the center of the design, with two long-tailed birds drinking from the water. A turquoise band around the outside contains fruits, flowers, and smaller versions of the fountain. The bright colors and charming design alone might make these plates worth something today, but the fact that the design was discontinued in 1948 has no doubt helped to push up the monetary value.

Dinner settings featuring the Fountain pattern, even with missing pieces, can fetch thousands of dollars on online auction sites, and there's a good market for replacement pieces, with individual plates going for up to $100 each. It's not just standard place settings you should be keeping an eye out for either. The pattern was applied to serving dishes, teapots and coffee pots, bon bon jars, and even multi-tiered trays.